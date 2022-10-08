Inter Milan sealed their first league win since mid-September as the Nerazzurri defeated Sassuolo 2-1 at the MAPEI Stadium to move up to seventh place in the Serie A table.

The Nerazzurri came into the game off the back of two straight league defeats, and also lost to Sassuolo last time the two sides met.

After a scrappy first-half with a distinct lack of clear-cut chances for both teams, Inter took the lead just before the break.

Edin Dzeko notched his 100th Serie A goal as he poked home a low volley from inside the six-yard box past Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

The Neroverdi started the second half on top, and in the 60th minute, Alessio Donisi’s side were back on level terms.

Rogerio’s cross from the left flank was expertly finished on the volley by Davide Frattesi.

However, the visitors found their eventual winner 15 minutes later, as Dzeko scored his second of the game, placing a thumping header past Consigli from Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cross to secure a vital win for Simone Inzaghi’s side.

TALKING POINT - INTER GET BACK TO WINNING WAYS IN SERIE A

For Inzaghi, this win will feel priceless, as the Inter head coach is under serious pressure to turn things around at the club following their worst start to a league campaign in 11 years. Although not at their best today, the Nerazzurri will feel that their quality shone through and the victory was deserved, even if it was hard-fought.

Inter were level on points with Sassuolo at the start of the day in mid-table, and a total of eight behind Napoli at the top. Coming into the match off the back of consecutive defeats to both Udinese and Roma, the visitors knew it would be a tough test against a side who have kept a total of five clean sheets in the league this season.

Although Inter were pegged back in style courtesy of Frattesi's great finish to level it up for the Neroverdi, Inzaghi's side kept pushing, and Dzeko secured his brace to take the points back to the Giuseppe Meazza.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - EDIN DZEKO

The Bosnian forward showcased what he still has to offer at the highest level, as the 36-year-old notched up his 100th and 101st Serie A goals to help Inter on their way to an important victory.

Both of Dzeko's goals showcased just how much of a poacher he is in and around the penalty area, and he could've had his hat-trick late on, but a long-range strike was tipped over the bar by Sassuolo's Consigli with not much time left on the clock.

In total, the Inter forward had three shots on target which resulted in two goals, made one key pass, and won two offensive aerial duels.

PLAYER RATINGS

U.S. Sassuolo: Consigli 7, Rogerio 7, Ferrari 6, Erlic 6, Toljan 6, Thorstvedt 6, Lopez 6, Frattesi 7, Lauriente 7, Ceide 6, Pinamonti 6. Subs: Martinez 6, Ayhan 6, Harroui 5, Antiste 6, Ruan 5.

Internazionale: Onana 6, D’Ambrosio 7, Acerbi 7, Bastoni 6, Dumfries 8, Barella 6, Asllani 6, Calhanoglu 7, Martinez 6, Dzeko 8. Subs: Skriniar 6, Gagliardini 6, Darmian 6, Mkhitaryan 7.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

13’ - CHANCE! - Martinez misses a huge chance! Dumfries surges down the right flank, easily beating his man. He then sends a low cross with pace towards Martinez at the back post, but he puts his effort wide of the post on the stretch!

44’ - GOAL! (Edin Dzeko) - It is a scrappy goal, but Dzeko puts the Nerazzurri in front! A corner comes in from the right, which is flicked on by Dumfries into the path of Dzeko in the six-yard box, and his effort trickles over the line despite Consigli's best efforts to keep it out. 1-0 Inter.

60’ - GOAL! (Davide Frattesi) - The home side are back on level terms! Rogerio digs out a fantastic cross into the penalty area from the left byline, and Frattesi strikes it on the half-volley beyond Onana from close range!

73’ - WHAT A SAVE! - Consigli makes a great save to deny Lautaro Martinez from close range! Dumfries sends an inviting cross into the area from the right hand side, with Martinez meeting it with a powerful header towards the top corner, but the keeper springs to his right to make a brilliant save to tip the ball over the bar.

74’ - GOAL! (Edin Dzeko) - Dzeko has his brace! He heads in from a brilliant cross from Mkhitaryan down the left and Consigli had absolutely no chance! The Bosnian was completely unmarked.

KEY STATS

Edin Dzeko is the third oldest player to reach 100 Serie A goals, behind Sergio Pellissier and Goran Pandev.

Edin Dzeko (36 years and 205 days) is now the oldest player to have scored 2+ goals with Inter in a Serie A match, overtaking Sinisa Mihajlovic in 2005 against AS Roma.

