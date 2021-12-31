2021 will live long in the collective footballing memory. This was the year fans made their voice heard in more than one way. It was the year that saw Euro 2020 played in 2021 and the year that arguably the greatest Champions League upset of all time was witnessed.

Of course, the last 12 months of football was played against the grim backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic while a series of racism cases also darkened the discourse around the sport. There were, however, a number of moments worth savouring in 2021. These were five of the best…

Ad

Fans find their voice amid Super League controversy

Africa Cup of Nations Nigeria accuse Watford of ‘baring fangs’ with Dennis out of AFCON squad AN HOUR AGO

April witnessed a potentially pivotal moment in the modern history of the game as 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, announced plans to create their own breakaway division - the ‘European Super League.’

However, supporters across the country found their voice to stop a reordering of English and European football. Protests at the Emirates Stadium and Stamford Bridge occurred before Manchester United fans stormed Old Trafford before a Premier League fixture against Liverpool with the match ultimately postponed.

Manchester United fans protest outside Old Trafford over the Super League. Image credit: Getty Images

The wreckage of the Super League continues to smoulder, but there are fears something could still rise from the ashes with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez particularly bullish. However, the Super League episode of April proved to fans, so often overlooked and ignored at the elite level, the power they have.

Sheriff Tiraspol’s Santiago Bernabeu shock

That Sheriff Tiraspol even qualified for the group stages of the Champions League was incredible in itself, but the Moldovan minnows went further by pulling off one of the greatest shocks in the competition’s history, beating 13-times European champions Real Madrid on their own patch. The Santiago Bernabeu had never seen anything like it before.

Sheriff’s story could barely be any more bizarre. Founded by two former KGB agents and owned by a conglomerate that owns everything from a phone network to petrol stations in Moldova, they gave themselves a genuine chance of making the Champions League last 16 after winning their first two group games against Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid. They ultimately failed to produce another miracle, but drop into the Europa League after finishing third in Group D.

Denmark’s run to Euro 2020 semi-finals

Christian Eriksen’s collapse in Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match shocked the football world, but joy flourished out of a country’s despair as Kasper Hjulmand’s team made a sensational run all the way to the competition’s semi-finals. Yussuf Poulsen’s opener in Denmark’s next match against Belgium had the Parken Stadium in raptures while the RB Leipzig forward appeared visibly moved.

The 4-1 demolition of Russia sent Denmark into the last 16 and made clear the quality of the team Hjulmand, forced to change his tactics following the loss of his best player, had forged. Knockouts wins over Wales and Czech Republic followed before the Danes were stopped by England in the final four. Italy might have got their hands on the trophy, but in many Denmark were the story of Euro 2020.

Crowds back at Wembley for Leicester City FA Cup triumph

The first half of the year was played against the soundtrack of silence. Empty stadiums became the norm during the Covid-19 pandemic, so when 21,000 fans (the biggest crowd at an English football match since the start of the crisis) filled Wembley in mid-May, it truly felt like football was back.

Leicester City supporters created such a noise when Youri Tielemens struck a 25-yard winner that even neutrals were moved. The scenes after full-time as the Foxes celebrated their first ever FA Cup triumph reminded us all of football’s human connection and why the sport is about much more than what happens on the pitch.

England end their 55-year Germany hoodoo

At the 2018 World Cup, England finally won a major tournament penalty shootout and at Euro 2020 Gareth Southgate’s side banished more ghosts of the past. For the first time in 55 years, for the first time since 1966, the Three Lions beat Germany in a knockout tie at a major tournament as a country truly started to believe that this time football might finally come home.

The last 16 victory over Germany also saw the Neil Diamond hit ‘Sweet Caroline’ adopted as an anthem to encapsulate the hope of a nation emerging from the nightmare of the Covid-19 pandemic - “hands, touching hands, reaching out, touching me, touching you.” England’s penalty shootout hoodoo might have come back to haunt them in the final against Italy, but they’ll always have the win against Germany to cherish.

Premier League Newcastle's game at Southampton on Sunday off due to Covid 2 HOURS AGO