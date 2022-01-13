Teenager Nico Williams was introduced from the bench to score a late winner as Athletic Bilbao came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid and set up a final with Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana on Sunday.

In a game of few chances, Diego Simeone's side broke the deadlock in fortuitous fashion just past the hour-mark when Joao Felix's downward header cannoned off the post and off Unai Simon's back before crossing the line.

But two goals in four minutes from Athletic Club turned the game on its head, Yeray Alvarez drawing them level before substitute Nico Williams kept his nerve to complete the comeback.

The first half reached its peak straight from kick-off when Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix raced onto Marcos Llorente's pass over the top and slotted home only to be flagged well offside.

At the opposite end, Inaki Williams found a hole in Atleti's defence but shot straight at Jan Oblak on the half-volley and the sides went in level at the break having barely laid a glove on each other.

The second half was a huge improvement, but not until Atletico Madrid broke the deadlock. The smallest player on the pitch, Joao Felix, used all the muscles in his neck to get enough power in his header from a corner delivery and his reward was the opening goal in the 62nd-minute

Athletic Bilbao levelled just 15 minutes from a set-piece of their own when Alvarez climbed highest to head past Oblak. But the best was yet to come. Nico Williams - a 70th-minute substitute and brother of Inaki - had looked a real threat and proved to be the match winner, coolly side-footing home after Atleti failed to deal with yet another corner.

