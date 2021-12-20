Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will not be making any excuses” if their festive schedule is disrupted by Covid-19 issues and has called for a positive mindset.

The Gunners were one of only eight Premier League teams to play at the weekend as six games were postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Ad

Several of the matches were called off at late notice.

Premier League Opinion: Is Martinelli Arsenal's next great goalscorer in-the-making? YESTERDAY AT 14:18

"I think it is very difficult for everybody," said Arteta ahead of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Sunderland on Tuesday.

"It is very difficult for yourself and the way you have to do your work, it is very difficult for Vinai [Venkatesham Arsenal CEO], because he is dealing with a lot of meetings, a lot of responsibilities to try to defend the interest of the club in the right way, it is difficult for the players, for myself, for the staff because we don't know really who is going to be available to do what, and we are all trying to help each other and get the best out of the situation.

"We have to respect the decisions I made because we have to believe that those decisions are based first of all on the wellbeing of all of us, that we are involved and secondly because we have to protect the game, and that is important as well.

"[We have to] have a really positive approach and your mindset must be ready that unpredictable things are going to happen - and stop complaining about everything that happens. Then you will find excuses, we can find excuses for everything.

"We know what is going to happen, we know bad news will come probably so we have to expect it and try to prevent it if we can with all the protocols we have. But we have to be prepared as well with Plan B, C and D."

"It was a very strong statement from the team" - Arteta on 4-1 win at Leeds

Arsenal face Norwich, Wolves and Manchester City in their next three league games.

Arteta says he is “excited” to lead the club into 2022 after celebrating two years in charge.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I am really happy and proud with the company that I have had on the journey.

“I would say we have been through different phases throughout those two years. A phase where straightaway we had to pick up results and try to turn around the situation we were in. Then we had the two trophies, which was a big lift and a great memories, apart from not having the people, our supporters with us to enjoy that one.

“Then a year where we had everything: we had Covid, we had so many changes around the club from top to bottom and a really difficult one to manage, with some difficult moments and then finishing the season in a really strong way.

“Now it is a new phase where we start to rebuild the team, we take a very clear direction with how we want to move forward with the club, a real connection between the team and supporters, the ownership and board and I think now it is excitement.”

Premier League Saliba exclusive: I was a 'nobody' at Arsenal, it brought me back to reality 17/12/2021 AT 16:00