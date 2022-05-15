Chelsea defender Magda Eriksson is looking for ‘revenge’ against Manchester City when the two teams meet in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

For Eriksson, the match gives her side a chance to add a cup to the Women's Super League title they clinched last week. The Swede suffered a long-term ankle injury in their 4-0 Champions League defeat to Wolfsburg in December, and that kept her out of the season’s League Cup final.

Ad

When she was recalled to the side in March, manager Emma Hayes was reluctant to throw her straight in as the side was settled and successful.

The Emirates FA Cup Liverpool fans criticised after jeers and boos for Prince William and national anthem 31 MINUTES AGO

“It was my first long injury in a very long time. It wasn’t nice to be out for three months and not be part of the team,” she told The Observer

“But watching the team play and watching players grow in that period, every single player stepped up so that made me really proud. I was sad not to be part of it but it made me really proud to see how many younger girls in our team stepped up and really took that responsibility.”

She continued: “You want to be back where you left off but you have to respect that your body has gone through an injury and you have been out for three months. I have really high demands, so I had to try and be nice to myself.

“It’s important to know when to take a step back and when to let the team figure it out themselves with their new roles,” she says.

In her absence, City beat Chelsea to lift the Conti Cup, with Eriksson acknowledging they want to settle the scores.

“Their record lately has proven they look incredibly strong. They were strong against us as well in the Conti Cup final, we want to get revenge for that game. We know we can do better than that,” she explained.

Football “Sad but Proud” Tuchel bemoans Chelsea sanctions after FA Cup final penalties defeat 3 HOURS AGO