The gesture, particularly intended to increase awareness around police brutality affecting black and other ethnic minority demographics, also came to represent a stand against systemic racism.

While most clubs and players in Britain have continued to honour the stand, some teams have abandoned the concept.

With Chelsea and Leicester City set to kick-off in front of fans for the first time in competitive football since the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were first put in place, there was booing reported when both sets of players took the knee.

