Crystal Palace have encouraged their fans to donate to Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee’s wife, who is raising funds to treat her brain tumour.

The Premier League side, who had a revenue of £140 million last season, issued a statement on their website describing the situation and appealed for donations.

Ad

Gemma Lee is attempting to raise £60,000 to fund a year's treatment with an experimental drug.

The Emirates FA Cup Rangnick: Man Utd 'showed a reaction' with Villa display 10/01/2022 AT 23:02

“Gemma was given just 12 months to live in 2019 following a cancerous brain tumour diagnosis. However, following an exhaustive search for alternative treatments, the family found a trial drug from abroad, costing £5,000 a month,” the statement read.

“The club were made aware of Gemma’s condition, and are asking Palace fans who’d like to help to donate what they can via the family’s Just Giving page .”

In response, Gemma Lee responded on Twitter:

“We face each other as opponents tomorrow & I truly hope we are the victors but what you have done for me & my cause today is truly remarkable. Thank you from the bottom of my soul.”

--

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

The Emirates FA Cup Man Utd survive Villa onslaught to scrape into fourth round 10/01/2022 AT 19:10