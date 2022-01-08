Newcastle United crashed out of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon when they lost 1-0 at home to Cambridge United.

The League One side secured a famous victory when Joe Ironside grabbed the winner in the 56th minute.

Newcastle could be considered the richest club in the world after their takeover by a Saudi-backed investment fund, but Eddie Howe could not prevent an embarrassing exit to the minnows.

Holders Leicester City eased by Watford to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-1 win at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Belgian playmaker Youri Tielemans put the home side ahead from the spot after just seven minutes before England international James Maddison doubled the lead on 25 minutes.

Two minutes later Joao Pedro gave Claudio Ranieri’s struggling side hope, but youngster Harvey Barnes scored early in the second half to settle any nerves for Brendan Rodgers’ side and Marc Albrighton made it four late on.

Brighton came from behind to win 2-1 at West Brom. Callium Robinson gave the home side the lead two minutes after the restart, but Jakub Moder took the game to extra time, and Neal Maupay scored the winner on 98 minutes.

Brentford qualified for the next round with a 4-1 win at Port Vale. Marcus Forss scored in the first half and Bryan Mbeumo grabbed what would prove to be the winner with a goal on 66 minutes, with Port Vale’s Kian Harratt pulling one back four minutes later. Mbuemo then added two more, with one coming three minutes from time from the penalty spot, to complete his hat-trick.

QPR won 8-7 on penalties at Loftus Road as they drew 1-1 with Rotherham after neither 90 minutes nor extra time could separate them. Robert Dickie scored the crucial 15th penalty of the shootout.

Wigan Athletic, winners of the tournament in 2013, remained in the mix with a 3-2 victory against local rivals Blackburn Rovers. Peterborough defeated Bristol Rovers 2-1 at home.

Barnsley won a nine-goal thriller at home to Barrow, with the Welsh side losing 5-4 after taking the game to extra time at 4-4 despite Tom Beadling's first-half red. Carlton Morris scored the winner with a 102nd minute goal, his second of the game.

There were non-league upsets too, with Boreham Wood recording a 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon, and Kidderminster beating Reading 2-1.

