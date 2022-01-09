Kidderminster Harriers will face Premier League side West Ham United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
The National League North side Kidderminster beat Championship team Reading in a weekend of shocks that included wins for National League Boreham Wood against AFC Wimbledon and League One side Cambridge United, who beat Newcastle.
Ad
Boreham Wood are set to face Bournemouth and Cambridge United are rewarded with a trip to Luton.
Premier League
Klopp plays down severity of Thiago injury
Holders Leicester await the winners of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest while Chelsea welcome Plymouth Argyle to Stamford Bridge, Liverpool host Cardiff City and Manchester City take on Fulham at the Etihad. Tottenham, who survived a scare against Morecambe in the third round on Sunday, face fellow Premier League side Brighton.
- Tottenham survive FA Cup scare to beat Morecambe
- Newcastle humbled by Cambridge, shocks at Boreham Wood and Kidderminster
The fourth-round fixtures are set to take place between Friday February 4 and Monday February 7.
FOURTH-ROUND DRAW IN FULL
- Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United
- Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood
- Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley
- Peterborough United vs Queens Park Rangers
- Cambridge United vs Luton Town
- Southampton vs Coventry City
- Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle
- Everton vs Brentford
- Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United
- Manchester United or Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion
- Liverpool vs Cardiff City
- Stoke vs Wigan Athletic
- Nottingham Forest or Arsenal vs Leicester
- Manchester City vs Fulham
- Wolves vs Norwich
Transfers
Kepa linked with sensational reunion with former boss Sarri
The Emirates FA Cup
Tottenham survive FA Cup scare to beat Morecambe
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad