Liverpool have secured their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win against Norwich at Anfield.

Having overseen a 3-1 victory against the same opponents in the Premier League last month, Jurgen Klopp had every reason to feel confident before kick off. He made no fewer than 10 changes to the side which beat Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend, with Jordan Henderson the only player to retain his starting spot.

After a slow start to the game, the hosts showed they meant business when Curtis Jones made a darting run forward, cut in off the left and clipped a shot onto the top of the crossbar. While Norwich had a good chance when the ball broke for Teemu Pukki on the edge of the area and he dragged narrowly wide, that would turn out to be their only shot of the first half.

Liverpool opened the scoring with 27 minutes on the clock, Kostas Tsimikas whipping in a cross from the left which fell to Divock Origi five yards out. Rather than shoot himself, he swivelled and teed up Takumi Minamino to smash in from close range.

Klopp’s side were in cruise control at half time, with Minamino adding a second at a corner when the ball fell for him at the back post and he thundered in off the underside of the crossbar.

While Norwich were marginally better after the break, twice going close through substitute Josh Sargent, Alisson remained untested until, out of nowhere, Lukas Rupp scored a thunderbolt from distance with a little under 15 minutes remaining. It failed to inspire an unlikely comeback, however, even if Alisson was called into action to deny teenager Jonathan Rowe late on.

