It was a fascinating day in the FA Cup fourth round as the lower-league sides gave their superiors a real run for their money.

Whilst we didn't see any real shocks, we got to see a Frank Lampard Everton for the first time, as they comfortably dispatched Brentford 4-1 with goals from Yerry Mina, Richarlison, Mason Holgate and Andros Townsend enough to overcome Brentford whose consolation came via an Ivan Toney penalty.

Ad

Everton's English manager Frank Lampard celebrates their fourth goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on February 5, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

The Emirates FA Cup Chelsea left sweating over injury to Mount in cup win 2 HOURS AGO

Manchester City pulled no punches against a confident Fulham who scared them early through Fabio Carvalho, but Pep Guardiola overcame Marco Silva for a ninth time as City ran out 4-1 victors: a brace from Riyad Mahrez supplemented John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan's strikes.

John Stones of Manchester City celebrates with teammate Nathan Ake after scoring their team's second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium on February 05, 2022 in Manchester, England. Image credit: Getty Images

Southampton were pushed to the limit by Championship Coventry: Viktor Goyekeres put the visitors ahead in some style after neat interplay with Ben Sheaf, but a Stuart Armstrong wonder strike pulled them back on level terms as Ralph Hassenhuttl abandoned his back three experiment. Kyle Walker-Peters won it for the Saints 112 minutes in, as Coventry packed everyone behind the ball in the hope of seeing the game out to penalties.

Norwich stole a surprise win at Molineux as a Kenny McLean header looped beyond John Ruddy, as he and fellow Scot Billy Gilmour linked up to help the Canaries defeat the Wolves of the Black Country.

QPR fell to a 2-0 loss at Peterborough, as the Championship strugglers overcame their high-flying opponents, whilst Stoke City beat Wigan Athletic in a clash of the cup specialists, as Tyrese Campbell took the spotlight after two sumptuous assists and a mesmerising performance.

Crystal Palace toyed with League Two Hartlepool as goals from Marc Guehi and Michael Olise were enough to sail through without worry, and Olise and Ebere Eze won more plaudits with their trickery and quality off the flanks.

Huddersfield Town overcame Barnsley in the Yorkshire derby as Duane Holmes struck to send Barnsley packing.

The Emirates FA Cup Chelsea need extra-time to see off battling Plymouth in FA Cup 7 HOURS AGO