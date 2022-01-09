Liverpool’s FA Cup campaign got off to a winning start as they secured a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury at Anfield, although the game wasn’t without some nervy moments for the hosts.

Jurgen Klopp’s gamble to give many young players their chance almost backfired as Shrewsbury took a shock lead in the 27th minute.

Ad

Nathanael Ogbeta delivered in a teasing cross from the left, and Daniel Udoh was there to tap the ball in from a few yards out to send the 5,600 travelling Shrewsbury supporters into raptures.

Transfers Coutinho joins Villa on six-month loan, reunites with Gerrard 07/01/2022 AT 09:07

Their celebrations were short-lived as the hosts were back on level terms just two minutes later as 17-year-old Kaide Gordon became Liverpool’s second youngest goalscorer, stroking the ball past Marko Marosi from inside the box.

Shrewsbury thought they had the lead shortly after, but Ryan Bowman’s header was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Liverpool were then awarded a penalty just before half-time, as David Davis handled the ball in the box. Fabinho tucked home the resulting spot-kick beyond Marosi to give his side the lead.

Substitute Roberto Firmino then hit a third with a deft backheel finish in the 78th minute and Fabinho added a fourth in added time to secure Liverpool’s passage into the fourth round.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 09: Kaide Gordon of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on January 09, 2022 in Liverpool, Engl Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT

Shrewsbury do themselves proud: Steve Cotterill's Shrewsbury side had nothing to lose going into this game and were in good form. The Shrews had collected three wins in four games prior to today's defeat, and also took Liverpool to a replay back in 2020 in this competition.

Of course, with such a gulf in quality between the sides, Cotterill's game plan was to sit back and frustrate in a 3-5-2 shape, but look to counter with his wing-backs in wide areas when opportunities arose due to Liverpool's high line, and that tactic worked perfectly for their opening goal, courtesy of an assist by left wing-back Nathaniel Ogbeta.

Although his side ran out of steam a little in the second half, Cotterill should be proud of the way the players performed, and the 5,600 travelling fans from Shropshire will definitely savour the moment Daniel Udoh's tap in went into the back of the net right in front of them in the Anfield Road Stand.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Fabinho

The Brazilian midfielder certainly made his presence felt this afternoon for Liverpool, as the holding midfielder was given more of a free reign to get forward when needed, and most importantly, netted a fantastic brace for his team.

The 28-year-old stepped up to penalty-taking duties in the absence of Mohamed Salah, and gave Liverpool the lead just before the break with a calm finish to the bottom-left corner.

He also added a late fourth in stoppage time with the last kick of the game, rifling a shot into the roof of the net. In addition to his goals, Fabinho made two successful dribbles (100% success rate) and won two out of three of his aerial duels.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Kelleher 6, Robertson 6, Van Dijk 7, Konate 7, Bradley 7, Morton 6, Fabinho 9, Dixon-Bonner 6, Jones 7, Woltman 6, Gordon 7. Subs: Norris 6, Frauendorf 6, Minamino 6, Tsimikas 6, Firmino 7.

Shrewsbury: Marosi 5, Pennington 6, Ebanks-Landell 5, Nurse 6, Bennett 6, Vela 6, Davis 5, Leahy 6, Ogbeta 7, Bowman 6, Udoh 7. Subs: Caton 6, Bloxham 6, Daniels 5, Pierre 6, Janneh 6.

KEY MOMENTS

27’ - GOAL! Shrewsbury are in front! Ogbeta does well again out wide on the left, and he delivers a good ball into the box, and Udoh is there to tap the ball home from a few yards out! Is the shock on?

34’ - GOAL! - Liverpool are level! Two youngsters combine - Bradley does well on the right flank, before flashing a low cross into the path of Gordon, who does well to take a touch to set the ball before finishing low past Marosi!

36’ - OFFSIDE! Shrewsbury have the ball in the net, but it is ruled out! Leahy delivers a ball in for Bowman, who heads it in past Kelleher, but the referee calls it back.Almost the dream response by Shrewsbury there!

41’ - PENALTY! Another free-kick for Liverpool in a dangerous area on the right, and Robertson delivers it into the box aiming for van Dijk - and Davis stupidly handles the ball and the referee instantly points to the spot!

78’ - GOAL! Liverpool have three! Firmino scores with a cheeky backheel! Robertson delivers in a free-kick into the box, which ends up out wide with Fabinho, who feeds in Gordon well. He centres for Konate, who lays it off for Firmino and the Brazilian finishes beautifully beyond Marosi!

KEY STATS

Aged 17 years and 96 days, Kaide Gordon is the second-youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history, after only Ben Woodburn v Leeds in November 2016 (17 years 45 days).

Roberto Firmino has scored 10 goals as a substitute for Liverpool under Jürgen Klopp, with only Divock Origi (11) netting more from the bench in this period.

Transfers Liverpool not willing to meet Diaz’s £60m asking price - reports 06/01/2022 AT 14:49