Thomas Tuchel has personally apologised to Conor Gallagher after denying the Crystal Palace loanee a chance to face his parent club Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.

The London rivals go head-to-head at Wembley on Sunday, as Palace had their official request asking Gallagher to play refused by Chelsea due to the original terms of Gallagher’s loan deal.

He said: "I had the chance to speak to Conor, and I could also see his frustration.

"We met some weeks ago, we met after the international break by coincidence in a restaurant, and we had a chat and the subject came up. And I apologised.

"I know how competitive he is and I know his character, I like him a lot and it was a pleasure to have him here in pre-season.

"We play to win the game, the rules were clear when we made the loan. I can totally understand the disappointment of Conor, but these were the rules when we made the loan and we don't want to suffer from our rules."

The midfielder is enjoying an excellent season at Selhurst Park, after making 32 appearances and scoring eight goals across all competitions for Palace.

His impressive form resulted in a senior England debut, as the Three Lions thrashed San Marino 10-0 in November last year.

He has since appeared in the two friendly matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast last month.

Palace head into Sunday’s match hoping to secure their place in the FA Cup final for a third time, following their appearances in the 1990 and 2016 showpiece matches where they lost on both occasions to Manchester United.

Meanwhile, a win for Chelsea would see the Blues reach the final for a third consecutive season, as they look to add to their eight triumphs in the competition.

