Thomas Tuchel has said Chelsea are happy to be the 'bad guys' in their FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday.

For the second time this season, the Blues take on the Reds in a domestic cup final with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool the favourites.

But Tuchel echoed comments made by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, implying that Liverpool are the side the nation want to succeed.

And he said that Klopp has mastered the art of garnering sympathy for Liverpool and making them out to be the underdogs.

"(Klopp) is the master of being the underdog," said Tuchel. "He can talk you into being the underdog against Villarreal and against Benfica, and it's a miracle how they even draw against them".

"He does it all the time. That's part of it, where the sympathy comes."

Tuchel's Chelsea have secured third place and Champions League football next season but could finish the season without silverware and emptyhanded.

Klopp, meanwhile, is still fighting for an unprecedented quadruple as his team look to add the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League to the League Cup they won in March.

Tuchel believes the country are backing the Reds to go all the way on all fronts leaving Chelsea in the role of antagonists on Saturday, but the German insists he is full of admiration for his countryman and fellow manager.

"There's nothing to be jealous of - Klopp is a fantastic guy. When he trained Dortmund, the whole country loved Dortmund. Now he trains Liverpool and you have the feeling the whole country loves Liverpool," Tuchel added.

"If we are the bad guys tomorrow, then no problem We take that role. We don't want to have the sympathy of the country tomorrow - we want to have the trophy."

Liverpool are the favourites to do the cup-final double over Chelsea, but Tuchel also remained adamant his side had every chance to produce a big performance and beat Klopp's men.

"They allow chances," he added. "We proved it - we had big chances in the League Cup final ... it's very hard to exploit these spaces because you need perfect timing. But you can find solutions if you have a perfect day."

