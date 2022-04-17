The Emirates FA Cup / Semifinal
Wembley / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/crystal-palace/teamcenter.shtml
Crystal Palace
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates

    CHELSEA V CRYSTAL PALACE - THE BLUES TO FACE LIVERPOOL IN FINAL

    Ben Snowball
    By
    Ben Snowball
    Updated 17/04/2022 at 17:24 GMT
    FULL TIME
    Live comment icon
    CHELSEA TO PLAY LIVERPOOL IN FINAL
    It was far from vintage Chelsea but they did enough in the second half to secure another FA Cup final berth.
    90+1
    RUDIGER BURSTS INTO THE BOX
    But Guehi denies him a goal with a fantastic block.
    90'
    Live comment icon
    LUKAKU HITS THE POST!
    This time he does anticipate Werner squaring a ball in the six-yard box but sliding in he hits the woodwork with Butland saving the rebound from Ziyech.
    88'
    WERNER CENTRES THE BALL ACROSS THE SIX-YARD BOX
    But Lukaku opted to look for a pull back rather than seek a tap-in.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    CHRISTENSEN COMES OFF
    He is replaced by Thiago Silva.
    79'
    Live comment icon
    TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION
    Lukaku, Kante and Ziyech come on for Mount, Havertz and Jorginho.
    78'
    ANDERSEN HAD TO SCORE!
    Ayew flicks on a corner at the front post and Andersen free at the far post could not keep his header down.
    76'
    Live comment icon
    Mason Mount
    Goal
    Mason Mount
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Goals1
    On target2
    Fouls4
    Wide2
    GOAL FOR CHELSEA!
    Mount scores his 12th goal of the season. Mount played a ball to the left edge of the penalty area to Werner who then found the young England star in the box with a sidefooted pass, waltzed through and slotted home.
    74'
    ZAHA AND OLISE HAVE CHANCES TO CROSS
    But neither manage to find team-mates in dangerous areas and the threat ebbs away.
    73'
    Live comment icon
    BENTEKE AND OLISE COME ON
    McArthur and Schlupp are replaced.
    70'
    LOFTUS-CHEEK WARNED OVER TACKLE
    The goalscorer made a scissor challenge on Schlupp but the referee keeps his card in his pocket.
    65'
    Live comment icon
    Ruben Loftus-Cheek
    Goal
    Ruben Loftus-Cheek
    Chelsea
    Chelsea
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL FOR CHELSEA!
    Loftus-Cheek smashes home on the half-volley after Mitchell gave the ball away and Havertz was allowed to run into the box, the ball fell to the England international whose effort deflected off Andersen before smashing into the net.
    61'
    KOUYATE NOT FAR AWAY
    He jumps highest to meet Eze's corner but he misjudges the ball and it clips his shoulder before drifting wide of the goal.
    60'
    GREAT SKILL FROM ZAHA
    He twists Christensen one way then the other before putting in a cross which his headed behind for a corner.
    55'
    Live comment icon
    MATETA REPLACED BY AYEW
    The first Palace substitution of the game.
    54'
    KOUYATE HEADS AT GOAL
    He is found by a free kick in the area but his header is easy for Mendy to claim under his crossbar.
    52'
    LOFTUS-CHEEK PLAYS IN WERNER
    But Kouyate closes down the space and Butland can claim.
    49'
    MOUNT SHOOTS HIGH OVER THE BAR
    He turns in from the left flank, but his radar is well off so far today.
    46'
    Live comment icon
    CHELSEA GET THE GAME RESTARTED
    Let's hope for a better half.
    HALF TIME
    Live comment icon
    A POOR HALF OF FOOTBALL
    Palace will be happy with how easily they are dealing with Chelsea.