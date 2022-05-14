Advertisement
Chelsea v Liverpool live updates - latest score from Wembley as 150th edition of FA Cup final is contested!
32'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Salah cannot continue and Jota replaces him. Big blow for the Reds.
31'
ANOTHER INJURY CONCERN FOR LIVERPOOL
A major concern for Liverpool as Mo Salah takes a seat on the turf off the ball, and he requires treatment. Diego Jota is getting stripped on the touchline.
Salah looks like he cannot continue, but with the Champions League final on the horizon, this change may be precautionary more than anything.
29'
GREAT SAVE FROM ALISSON!
Chelsea break, and almost score! Mount plays in Pulisic down the middle from the right. Alonso makes the run down the left-edge of the box, and Pulisic eventually slides the wing-back in. The first touch from the Spaniard is not the best, and it takes the ball away from him, but he still gets a shot away.
Alisson flies off his line to make the save, but the ball hits his knee in the process and Alonso follows through straight into the Liverpool goalkeeper. The Brazilian requires treatment by the physio. He looks alright to continue.
22'
Chelsea
SO CLOSE FOR CHELSEA!
It should be 1-0 to Chelsea! A brilliant move down the right sees James and Mount combine well down the flank, with the latter putting a low cross into the box for Pulisic to attack.
The attacker gets to it before Konate, but his effort trickles narrowly wide of the far post!
20'
Chelsea
ANOTHER POTENTIAL KNOCK?
This time it looks like Mendy may have picked up a knock on his left foot, after rushing off his line to close down Mane. It looks like he landed awkwardly following the jump.
He looks okay for now.
18'
CHELSEA FREE-KICK COMES TO NOTHING
Chelsea get awarded a free-kick as Thiago goes in hard on Kovacic in the centre of the park. It was quite a rash challenge, but the Liverpool midfielder escapes a booking.
James stands over the direct free-kick, from around 25-yards out, but the effort goes straight into the arms of Alisson.
17'
HANDBALL!
Chelsea were almost in there! James chips in a cross from the right byline for Lukaku, with Konate tightly marking the Chelsea forward. However, the ball hits the arm of the striker in the box, and the free-kick is given to Liverpool.
16'
BEST CHANCE OF THE GAME!
Have a look at the best chance of this game so far!
13'
TWO KEY BLOCKS! LIVERPOOL ARE ON TOP
Two critical blocks from the Chelsea rearguard!
The first sees Mane play in Diaz on the left-edge of the box with a sublime through pass around the corner, but the Colombian's shot is blocked by James.
The danger is not over, however, as Alexander-Arnold picks up the loose ball at the far post and is urged to shoot by the Liverpool supporters, from inside the box. He obliges, but Jorginho is there to make a critical block.
9'
THIAGO SILVA DOWN
It does not look good for the Chelsea man, although he is back on his feet. He is getting some ice on his knee, and Malang Sarr is warming up on the touchline as a precaution. Let's see how this knock develops and whether the Brazilian can run it off.
8'
LIVERPOOL COME AGAIN!
A beautiful pass from Alexander-Arnold with the outside of his foot releases Diaz through on goal, but Mendy gets down low to make a crucial save! The ball is then hacked off the line by Chalobah!
The rebound falls to Keita, who goes for goal from the edge of the box, but his effort is narrowly wide of the post!
6'
JORGINHO STUNNED
Liverpool have the first corner of the game, after Jorginho makes a block with his head from close range.
It may have stunned the Chelsea captain, who looks dazed as he is helped back up to his feet.
4'
DIAZ LOOKS LIVELY!
The first proper attack of the match sees Liverpool create a half-chance. Luis Diaz finds himself in a 1v1 scenario up against Trevoh Chalobah in the left channel, before crossing the ball into the box for Thiago to reach, but the midfielder cannot quite get there to get a crucial touch.
3'
TENSE FIRST FEW MINUTES!
No real action of note in the early embers of this game, as both sides wrestle for control of possession.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF!
We are underway here at a packed out Wembley Stadium! Chelsea kick us off.
16:40
IT'S ALMOST TIME!
The two teams are in the tunnel ahead of this cup final!
16:35
TUCHEL: YOU DON'T NEED TO LIFT ANYBODY FOR A CUP FINAL
Speaking to the media pre-match, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said that his side are excited for this big occasion today at Wembley.
On the final: "It's a dream to play here and be a part of it, and we want to live up to it to the fullest."
On Mateo Kovacic's return to the side: "It was nice, I couldn't believe it, but he trained yesterday and he's so happy to be a part of it. He's excited, and he did everything and worked...we [will] take the risk and see if it works out during the match."
16:30
KLOPP: MASSIVE FIXTURE
Speaking to the media pre-match, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts before the big game.
On the game: "It's a massive one, and hopefully we are ready."
With Fabinho missing due to injury, Jordan Henderson has had to come into the side. Klopp added: "Hendo played brilliantly in the last fixture [that he played in]."
On Liverpool's opponents: "Chelsea are a world class team, but that's normal in finals."
16:26
16:20
LIVERPOOL HAVE HAD THE BETTER OF THIS FIXTURE RECENTLY
In recent seasons, Liverpool have had the better record against Chelsea. The Reds have lost just one of the last six meetings between the two sides (Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea, 4 March 2021).
As for FA Cup meetings, Chelsea have won the last two, including the 2012 final.