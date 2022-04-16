FA Cup semi-final LIVE: Manchester City v Liverpool

The Emirates FA Cup / Semifinal
Wembley / 16.04.2022
QUADRUPLE ON?
Look away now Zack Steffen! Report below...
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL TIME - LIVERPOOL REACH THE FA CUP FINAL!
Man City 2-3 Liverpool
90+4'
LIVERPOOL CHANCES!
Salah bursts free on to Firmino's pass. He could play out time but cuts inside and shoots wide. City try to pour forward but it's Firmino with another chance to finish it for Liverpool - but he's denied by Steffen.
90+3'
MAN CITY CHANCES!
The Citizens are camped in the Liverpool area. Fernandinho and Mahrez both see shots deflected over before a Sterling strike hits the midriff of the Reds keeper.
90+2'
LIVERPOOL HANGING ON NOW
Four minutes have been added. Can City do it?
90+1'
Goal
Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
GOAL! MAN CITY 2-3 LIVERPOOL
Mahrez beats Robertson to a diagonal ball and charges to the byline. He fires it across goal and Bernardo Silva arrives at the back post to tuck home.
90'
A FIRST FA CUP FINAL IN 10 YEARS?
Liverpool are closing in on a first FA Cup final since the 2012 defeat to Chelsea.
Their last success was in 2006.
88'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Jones on for Thiago.
86'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Diaz off, Jota on.
Off
Sadio Mané
Liverpool
On
Diogo Jota
Liverpool
85'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Mane off, Firmino on.
Off
Luis Díaz
Liverpool
On
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
84'
CITY CHANCE
Sterling fires a 30-yard free kick way over the bar. No worries for Alisson.
82'
MAN CITY CHANGE
Mahrez on for Jesus.
Off
Gabriel Jesus
Manchester City
On
Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City
80'
VIDEO: ALMOST FOUR
Not quite for Mo.
78'
76'
STILL NO CHANGE FOR CITY
It's all rather intriguing that Pep hasn't turned to the players on the bench.
KDB, Gundogan, Rodri... Nope.
74'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Henderson on for Keita.
Off
Naby Keïta
Liverpool
On
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool
72'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE!
Salah clips into the side netting after Zinchenko had made a hash of dealing with Diaz's flicked pass.
70'
MAN CITY CHANCE!
Jesus is set free on Alisson but the keeper is out well and pulls off a magnificent one-on-one save with his left boot.
68'
KEITA SHOOTS - AND THEN WISHES HE HADN'T!
Liverpool win the ball off Fernandinho in the centre circle and look to counter. Diaz has Robertson on the overlap but doesn't quite find the right pass. He eventually prods it back for Keita who lashes well wide from 35-yards out.
66'
BRILLIANT FROM AKE
Mane releases Salah from the right but the Egyptian is well marshalled by Ake who does enough to prevent the forward from letting fly inside the box.