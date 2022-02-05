Pep Guardiola praised Fulham and then his players for an improving performance in their 4-1 FA Cup win.

The Spanish manager saw his side go behind to an early Fabio Carvalho goal after just four minutes.

However the home side recovered with quick goals from Ilkay Gundogan and then John Stones to take the lead.

Riyad Mahrez grabbed two more, the first from the spot, early in the second half.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola explained that he was relieved to be in the next round and suggested the club’s winter break had knocked them off their stride.

“After two weeks off, it is a mystery,” he said. “Very pleased to be in the next round. This round showed us there can be many surprises and we won against a very top team.”

He gave credit to the away side’s performance.

“They are a team who monopolise the ball,” he began. “The first half, the pressing was not good, that was my fault because we expected one movement that didn’t work well. The second half was much better and of course the quality of our players made the difference.”

He also had words for Mahrez, with the Algerian scoring two.

“As a player he has a special quality,” he said. “He understands how to attract opponents and after, pass the ball to the free men. Always close to the box you feel he has a feeling to score a goal. In the last year we struggled with penalties and now he is a guarantee.”

