The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup has pitted Manchester City against Peterborough, while non-league Boreham Wood could take on Frank Lampard’s Everton.
Peterborough last made it to the fifth round in 1986, but their chances of advancing are slim after being pulled out against Pep Guardiola's City.
Manchester United’s conquerors Middlesbrough have been rewarded with a home game against Tottenham, who looked very good in beating Brighton.
Chelsea needed extra-time to see off Plymouth, and they will be on the road at Luton Town - while Southampton host West Ham.
Liverpool are still to play their fourth-round match, but should they overcome Cardiff City they will take on Norwich City.
Boreham Wood of the National League face Bournemouth in the fourth round and a win would earn them a trip to Goodison Park to tackle the Toffees.
FA Cup fifth-round draw:
- Luton Town v Chelsea
- Crystal Palace v Stoke City
- Peterborough United v Manchester City
- Liverpool or Cardiff City v Norwich City
- Southampton v West Ham United
- Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur
- Nottingham Forest or Leicester City v Huddersfield Town
- Everton v AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood
Ties to be played week commencing February 28.
---
