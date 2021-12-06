Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will face Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup, with his Aston Villa side travelling to Old Trafford in an all-Premier League tie.

Twice a winner of the competition while a player, Gerrard's Villa will meet Manchester United twice in a week, with their cup clash to be held between the 7th and 10th of January, 2022, and followed by a Premier League meeting a week later.

Elsewhere, Non-league Chesterfield will travel to Stamford Bridge for an encounter with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup.

James Rowe's side, who knocked out Salford City in the second round, have earned a high-profile encounter at the home of the eight-time winners.

Holders Leicester will face Watford, managed by Claudio Ranieri, while Premier League leaders Manchester City will be the visitors to the County Ground in Swindon.

League One Shrewsbury Town face a daunting trip to Liverpool.

Non-league Yeovil Town and Kidderminster host Championship opposition in Bournemouth and Reading respectively, while Harrogate Town make their first appearance in the third round proper against Luton.

Full FA Cup third round draw:

Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham

Charlton Athletic v Norwich City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

