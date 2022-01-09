Tottenham netted three times in the final 16 minutes to avoid an FA Cup slaying at the hands of Morecambe.

Anthony O’Connor escaped the clutches of his marker Japhet Tanganga at a corner to volley Morecambe in front on 34 minutes.

The League One side held firm until 16 minutes from time when Harry Winks sent a free-kick from wide on the left near the corner flag over the goalkeeper and into the top corner.

With Morecambe hearts broken, Lucas Moura dealt the killer blow on 86 minutes as he pinched the ball on the halfway line and strode clear before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting home.

Harry Kane made the game safe on 88 minutes.

West Ham edged out fellow Premier League side Leeds United 2-0. Manuel Lanzini fired home on 34 minutes following an almighty scramble in the Leeds box, and Jarrod Bowen sealed their passage with a last-minute second.

Goals have been the one thing missing from the excellent Daniel Podence’s game since joining Wolves. The FA Cup may be to his liking, as the Portuguese netted twice to help his side claim a 3-0 win over Sheffield United.

Milot Rashica proved the hero for Norwich, as his goal on 80 minutes helped them beat Charlton 1-0, while Stoke City beat Leyton Orient 2-0.

