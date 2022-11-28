Manchester City have been drawn to face Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup while Manchester United host Everton.

There are also two more all-Premier League clashes between Wolves and Liverpool, and Brentford and West Ham.

Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to League One side Oxford and Tottenham host Portsmouth.

Wrexham play Championship outfit Coventry while fellow National League teams Chesterfield and Boreham Wood face West Brom and Accrington respectively.

The third-round matches are expected to be played on January 6/7/8/9.

The clash between Man City and Chelsea is the pick of the round, especially as it comes just a few days after the two sides meet in the Premier League on January 5.

Liverpool are the defending champions after beating Chelsea in last year’s final.

The third-round ties will go to replays if they end in a draw, as will fourth-round ties.

FA Cup third round draw

Preston v Huddersfield

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Chesterfield v West Brom

Manchester City v Chelsea

Charlton or Stockport v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington

Tottenham v Portsmouth

Derby v Barnsley

Cardiff v Leeds

Brentford v West Ham

Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry v Wrexham

Norwich v Blackburn

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton v Wigan

Oxford v Arsenal

Fleetwood v QPR

Liverpool v Wolves

Grimsby v Burton

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester

Forest Green v Birmingham

Bristol City v Swansea

Hartlepool v Stoke

Hull v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle

Manchester United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich v Rotherham

