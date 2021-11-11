Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale admits he has watched his superb save from a James Maddison free-kick “100 times”, as he reflected on the wonder stop in a conversation with Watford’s Ben Foster.

Speaking on

Ad

Football Chilwell credits Tuchel for coming through low period AN HOUR AGO

, Ramsdale discussed his performance in the 2-0 Premier League win at Leicester last month, which has led to many calling for him to overtake Jordan Pickford as England’s number one.

The summer signing from Sheffield United was widely praised for the sensational save from Maddison, and he says some inside knowledge from playing with him for England’s Under-21s helped.

“I’ve watched it 100 times honestly, so many times!” he said.

"He (Maddison) had a little sighting before which hit the wall. I've trained with him a lot. Been with him a lot.

"I thought he was going to reverse it, it was so close to the box and I thought he was going to put loads of pace on it my side.

Our goalie coach is mad about saving your post so I've taken maybe a negative position my side, protecting my side and I've seen it has not come (to) my side, and I have just gone. I have just gone...it looks better off the bar doesn’t it?! The photos are so good!

Ramsdale put in an impressive performance at the King Power Stadium, but he admits one of the other big saves he made came from his own error.

"And then obviously the luck in the second one (the rebound save), I didn't have a clue where it was. I didn't know if I was going to land on it.

"The first one, the one where I have shanked it into midfield. Obviously I was playing with confidence and then so I go and try spray one into midfield and that little touch off (Kelechi) Iheanacho."

Foster was full of praise for Ramsdale and he believes there are not many goalkeepers playing better than him at the moment: “The guy who I think is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. This guy doesn’t mess around.

“He’s proper. He comes out for crosses. He kicks it like a legend and makes massive saves.”

Football Gerrard gets ready to take the next step - The Warm-Up 2 HOURS AGO