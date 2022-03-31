Liverpool return from the international break in the unique position of being able to challenge on three fronts with a trophy already in the bag.

Victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final saw them secure the first major domestic honour of the season following a dramatic penalty shootout win.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have an arguably favourable draw in the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica, and square off against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals, while they have also closed on Pep Guardiola’s side in the Premier League title race.

While even now the idea of a quadruple seems unthinkable, the Reds have lost just one match in their last 16 in all competitions, winning 14 as well as the shootout against Chelsea, so are in the kind of form where the impossible now looks slightly more plausible.

Manchester United’s Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble of 1999 and City’s Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup hat-trick in 2019 are the closest any team in England has come to a clean sweep and Liverpool are determined to become the first team to complete the awesome foursome.

Of course, it will be no means be easy with a number of obstacles to overcome on the road to record-breaking history.

FA Cup

Straightforward home wins over Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City and Norwich City set up a quarter-final against rivals from a previous era in Nottingham Forest – a team that effectively stood in the way of possible trebles and quadruples for Liverpool back in the late 1970s.

History wasn’t to repeat itself however, as Diogo Jota’s late goal at the City ground set up a semi-final clash with modern day rivals Manchester City at Wembley in April.

This tasty-looking clash is sandwiched between the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals and a huge league match against Manchester United.

Diogo Jota celebrates scoring for Liverpool Image credit: Getty Images

Klopp has so far opted to field mostly second-string sides for the earlier rounds of cup games but with a chance to get one over on City as well as reach his first final in this competition, the temptation to go as close to full strength as possible will undoubtedly be there. That said, the United match just days later could well factor into his thinking when picking his team.

Should they come through that, the final will see Liverpool face a rematch against Chelsea or underdogs Crystal Palace – both of whom the Reds would see themselves as favourites against.

Champions League

Benfica have confounded expectations to reach the last eight, qualifying from their group with Bayern Munich and ahead of an at-the-time out-of-sorts Barcelona.

Their last 16-win over Ajax was also seen as something of a surprise but another shock against Liverpool will be a big ask.

Klopp’s side, who lifted the trophy in 2019, eased through their group with a perfect record and although they suffered a minor scare in their last-16 second leg defeat at home to Inter, were largely untroubled by the Italians over 180 minutes.

'I don't have capacity for all these scenarios' - Klopp on chasing quadruple

With the second leg of the quarter-final at home, any unlikely slip-ups in Lisbon should be rectified in front of the Anfield crowd a week later.

After that comes the likely challenge of Bayern who will be expected to beat Villarreal in their last eight encounter.

If they get past the German champions – as they did on their way to winning the trophy in 2019 – the final would then throw up the possibly of Premier League rivals City or Chelsea, or either Real or Atletico Madrid.

Premier League

Just two months ago, this looked a distant dream, but with City’s stuttering form and the Reds' winning run, Klopp’s side sit just a point behind the champions with their destiny in their own hands.

Liverpool just have the straightforward task of winning all of their remaining nine fixtures to guarantee a second title in three years, including against Pep Guardiola’s team. Simple, right?

That the showdown with City is at the Etihad might make things slightly more tricky and there are undoubtedly one or two other banana skins along their remaining games.

FC Liverpool vs. Manchester City Image credit: Getty Images

Manchester United may be out of sorts but will look to do something about their poor recent record against their rivals when they travel to Anfield. Top-four chasing Tottenham can also ill-afford to drop points and with Harry Kane back in fine form, things wont be easy when they visit either.

Merseyside rivals Everton are fighting for their lives and will hope the cliché about the form book going out the window comes to pass when they cross Stanley Park.

Resurgent Newcastle might also be a tricky away trip while the Reds also have to visit Villa Park with all the narrative surrounding former midfielders Steven Gerrard and Phillippe Coutinho, and the small matter of that incredible 7-2 defeat on the same ground last season.

Should Liverpool reach the FA Cup final, the penultimate league game against Southampton will also be rearranged.

Liverpool’s remaining fixtures/possible fixtures

April 2 – Watford (H) – Premier League

April 5 – Benfica (A) – Champions League

April 10 – Manchester City (A) – Premier League

April 13 – Benfica (H) – Champions League

April 16 – Manchester City (N) – FA Cup

April 19 – Manchester United (H) – Premier League

April 24 – Everton (H) – Premier League

*April 26/27 – Villarreal/Bayern Munich – Champions League

April 30 – Newcastle United (A) – Premier League

*May 3/4 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich – Champions League

May 7 – Tottenham (H) – Premier League

*May 14 – Chelsea/Crystal Palace (N) – FA Cup

May 15 – Southampton (A) – Premier League – to be rearranged in event of reaching FA Cup final

May 22 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) – Premier League

*May 28 – Chelsea/Manchester City/Real Madrid/Atletico Madrid – Champions League

TBC – Aston Villa (A) – Premier League

