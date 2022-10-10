Thiago Silva is hoping for clarity on whether he will continue at Chelsea as his current deal expires next summer.

The 38-year-old joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020 and signed a one-year extension in January until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Despite his age he has been a regular starter this season under Thomas Tuchel and now Graham Potter.

Asked about his future ahead of Chelsea’s midweek Champions League trip to AC Milan, Silva said: “It is probably not the right time to talk about new contracts.

“What I can tell you is that the most important thing for me now is to continue playing at a high level and helping the team achieve the best possible results.

“For sure there will be the time where we need to talk. It could be before the World Cup or after the World Cup.

“Of course I need to know whether I will have a new contract with Chelsea, also for my family arrangements. It is not easy if I don’t have a new contract – I will have to decide what to do. I must involve my family. This is an important decision and so we will see what will happen.”

Silva has started three of four games since Potter replaced Tuchel.

He missed the weekend’s win over Wolves due to a cold but could be set to return against his former club Milan, where he spent three seasons from 2009-2012.

“I’ve only been here three, four weeks but already I’ve seen his quality,” said Potter.

“He’s an incredible person and incredible player. The level he can play at and the amount of respect he has throughout the game is incredible.

“All I can do is help him reach the best levels he can at the club. And the rest is something for him and the club to think about.

“He's a leader, a top professional and a top person. And he's a joy to work with.”

Chelsea beat Milan 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to earn their first win in Group E. They are level on points with the Serie A champions, both one point behind group leaders Salzburg.

Chelsea will continue to be without midfielder N’Golo Kante after another injury setback.

Kante has not played since August and has not travelled to Milan with the squad.

Potter added: “N’Golo we’re just waiting, he had a reaction in training. So we’re just waiting for the news of that.

“It’s not ideal. It’s disappointing for him and us, but we have to wait and see the extent of it, and go from there.”

