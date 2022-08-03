Ronaldo played the first half of the 1-1 draw with the Spanish side, but was spotted outside Old Trafford by supporters before the full-time whistle.

Though not naming Ronaldo, the Dutch manager criticised the decision of players who left the ground amid reports that others may have joined the 37-year-old in making an early exit.

"I certainly don't condone this," Ten Hag said to media outlets AD and Viaplay in his native Netherlands.

"This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay to the end."

Ronaldo was photographed with compatriot Diogo Dalot, who was not part of the match-day squad but watched from the directors' box with a number of teammates.

Manchester United had also played on Saturday, losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, and the squad involved in the Rayo fixture was largely a second-string side.

The club open their Premier League campaign at home against Brighton with considerable uncertainty over what part, if any, Ronaldo will play.

The Portuguese returned to Old Trafford last summer on a two-year deal but has confirmed that he hopes to leave Manchester United.

'Ronaldo not for sale!' - Ten Hag

“I didn’t speak to him [Ronaldo] after [the revelation that he wants to leave United],” Ten Hag said in early July while Ronaldo was absent from his side's preseason tour.

"His absence is a personal issue. We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it and I’m looking forward to working with him. I have read [about his wish] but Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together."

