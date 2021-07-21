Football Marea Britanie - Chile 09:20-11:33

After eight years without an Olympic performance, Team GB have come into this tournament as an unknown side but are certainly not short on talent or experience. Guided by 2000 Olympic gold medallist coach Hege Riise, Team GB have arrived in Tokyo with their sights set firmly on a medal. They face a tough group against hosts Japan and an esteemed Canadian side. Today’s game offers GB a chance to grab points against the lowest ranked side in Group E, and I am sure they will be looking to utilise that.

Lyon's Endler captains Jose Letelier's side today. Le Havre midfielder Francisca Lara Chile's all-time top goal scorer starts today and she'll definitely be one to watch.

It was confirmed today that Fran Kirby took a knock in training and will miss today's game. Instead, Little and Hemp bolster the attack with an experienced Ellen White up top for Team GB.

A formal breakdown of today's teams: TEAM GB: Roebuck, Bronze, Houghton, Bright, Daly, Walsh, Weir, Stanway, Little, Hemp, White /// CHILE: Endler, Guerrero, Lara, Lopez Opazo, Araya, Urrutia, Aedo, Lopez, Pardo, Zamora, Saez

An early kick off in the Soporro Dome marks the start of what has been a heavily anticipated tournament. With no age restrictions for nations, the Olympic women’s football is valued as competitively as the World Cup and this summer’s tournament will showcase some of the world’s finest talents. Chile’s national side take on their first Olympic games in history after what has been an incredibly successful few years for the country. Team GB haven’t featured at an Olympic since they first fielded a team at London 2012, in which they reached the quarter finals. Hege Riise will be looking to taking Britain even further this year.

Good morning everybody and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the preliminary Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football match between Great Britain and Chile.

