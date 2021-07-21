Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Netherlands - Zambia 12:50-15:03 Live

Refresh for live updates

8' - Miedema looks to carry the ball across the face of the Zambian box but Mweemba stands up well before poking away from her.

Women's World Cup 'Your message is excluding me' - Megan Rapinoe takes aim at Donald Trump 10/07/2019 AT 10:55

6' - Netherlands win a corner and Martens dashes to the near post - basically it's a version of the Anderton/Sheringham corner - but she can only tuck her finish the wrong side of it.

4' - This is a good game already and here come Zambia again, Chitundu racing down the right. Her cut-back it decent too, but Chanda hammers her shot over the bar from 12 yards.

3' - This has been a good start from the Copper Queens but Netherlands have woken up now, Van de Donk and Van de Sanden combining down the left and for a second Netherlands have a player over. But Zambia get out well and force them back.

2' - Now Banda turns up on the right and again attacks immediately, winning a corner off Janssen.

1' - Banda nashes down the left with purpose, but her cut-back can't find Mubanga and Nouwen clears.

1' - Away we go!

Worth noting

That Zambia beat Chile recently, and GB found them a tricky opponent earlier today.

Zambia are socially distancing

Their team photo.

The Olympics!

What a moment for all these players. And us!

Anthem time

Is it wrong to want Italy to be playing in every match you watch?

The teams are tunnelled...

...and here they come!

This is great

Get acquainted

Here they are

But USA have taken a tousing!

The cat is pigeoned!

GB off to a winning start

It's hot outside

This is doing a nice job of cooling down my ears.

Who'll do what?

Zambia are currently ranked 95th in the world, so not much is expected of them here. Netherlands, on the other hand, are fourth, and of the three teams above them, Germany and France failed to qualify. Though USA are favourites for the gold with GB, Canada and Sweden also in the mix, Oranje Leeuwinnen have solid prospects too. Lieke Martens is coming off an incredible season with Barcelona, Jill Rood is a top player, likewise Shanice van de Sanden and Danielle van de Donk, while in Vivianne Miedema, they have a great of the generation who might grow into an all-time great.

Meet Babra Banda

Teams!

Zambia: Nali; Mweemba, Siamfuko, Mulenga, Belemu; Wilombe, Chanda G, Lungu; Mubanga, Banda, Chitundu. Subs: Musonda, Khosa, Lubandji, Musase, Katongo, Mukwasa, Chanda H.

Morning all!

Well, it was tough but we got through it: after roughly 3.142 seconds, football is back! Welcome to Zambia v Netherlands in women's Group F!

WELCOME

Good morning everybody and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the preliminary Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football match between Zambia and the Netherlands.

The Dutch missed out five years ago but they will be feeling confident with a wide array of talent.

- -

Stream every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live on discovery+, The Streaming Home of the Olympics.

Women's World Cup The Warm-Up: USWNT are a wonderful football team but.... 08/07/2019 AT 07:41