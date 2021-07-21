Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Sweden - United States 00:00:00 Replay

FULL-TIME: Sweden 3-0 USA

Wow, what a start to Group G. The USA have been totally outplayed by Sweden, who have sent out a statement with this convincing victory. A silver medallist back in 2016, Peter Gerhardsson's side have shown they deserve to be amongst the favourites to take gold in 2021.

90'+2 - Sweden 3-0 USA

Lindhal is determined to keep a clean sheet, though, and the 38-year-old keeps Press' point-blank header out with a terrific reaction save.

90' - Sweden 3-0 USA

Four minutes to be added on in this extraordinary game, as the USA endeavour to finish on a high.

88' - Sweden 3-0 USA

To their credit, the USA aren't prepared to give in just yet. They're still pressing for a consolation, as Press controls Rapinoe's cross but can't quite get her shot on target.

86' - Sweden 3-0 USA

O'Hara drives down the right and delivers an early cross but Lindhal is on her toes and coolly plucks the ball out of the air. USA are looking quite deflated at this stage.

83' - Sweden 3-0 USA

And suddenly USA's next game - with New Zealand - becomes hugely important. There's certainly plenty of them to work on, but you'd imagine they will bounce back and progress from the group. Sweden will be full of confidence ahead of their match with Australia.

80' - Sweden 3-0 USA

The USA's final two changes see Tierna Davidson and Kristie Mewis come on for Dunn and Lavelle.

77' - Sweden 3-0 USA

Another double change for Sweden, with the excellent Jakobsson making way for Madelen Janogy and Angeldal is replaced by Hanna Bennison.

75' - Sweden 3-0 USA

A 3-0 lead may flatter Sweden slightly but there's no doubt that Peter Gerhardsson's side have been by far the better side today. They have exposed a number of weaknesses in this USA side, and there will be questions aplenty for Andonovski at full-time. The inquest will already be underway.

72' - GOAL! Sweden 3-0 USA (Lina Hurtig)

That should be that! Like she did the last times the sides met, Hurtig scores with a header! The substitute wriggles free from her marker to meet Glas' cross from the left and she makes no mistake with a smart header. What a statement from Sweden on the opening day!

71' - Sweden 2-0 USA

The USA hit the post - again!

Rapinoe drives forward on the left and feeds Press, who gets her shot away. It takes a deflection, hits the post and Sweden's luck seems to be in today.

70' - Sweden 2-0 USA

For a moment it looked like Jakubsson's shot would curl away from Naeher, but in the end it's a straight forward save for the USA goalkeeper. The ball got stuck under her feet a little and it was a difficult shot from the edge of the area.

67' - Sweden 2-0 USA

Despite the fact they're trailing, the USA aren't quite prepared to go for broke just yet. It's a surprise that the two wingbacks aren't being more adventurous at this stage of the game. It is evident that there are a lot of tired players out there, but the USA needs to be more dynamic to get themselves back into the game.

64' - Sweden 2-0 USA

A double change for Sweden, as two-goal star Blackstenius makes way for Lina Hurtig while Rolfo is replaced by Olivia Schough. For the USA, Rapinoe comes on for Heath.

61' - Sweden 2-0 USA

Lloyd is released on the left side of the penalty area from Lavelle's searching pass, she drives inside and her deflected shot goes just wide of the far post. A moment that suggests there's still plenty of energy in the USA's attack.

57' - Sweden 2-0 USA

A shock is potentially on the cards, but a two-goal lead is nothing less than Sweden deserve. One moment of quality from the USA could change everything, but at the moment Peter Gerhardsson's side are looking good for an opening day victory over the competition favourites.

54' - GOAL! Sweden 2-0 USA (Stina Blackstenius)

Blackstenius has her second to give Sweden breathing space in the match! Like all poachers are, she's waiting for the scraps from a corner delivery and she's ready and waiting to apply the finish at the far post after Ilestedt's header had come back off the post.

51' - Sweden 1-0 USA

The experience of Ertz is always likely to be beneficial and she uses all of her know-how to win her side a free-kick and although it comes to nothing, it's clear her presence will bring a sense of calm to the USA side.

48' - Sweden 1-0 USA

Ertz loses the ball with her first touch as Sweden's high-press proves effective, but Rolfo opts for an early shot from distance and it's always rising.

46' - Sweden 1-0 USA

It's no surprise that Andonovski makes a change at the break. Two, in fact, as Carli Lloyd and Julie Ertz are on as the USA coach looks to his experienced players in a bid to turn this tie around. Morgan (that's a surprise) and Mewis are the players to make way.

Half-time: Sweden 1-0 USA

Sweden fully deserve their lead at the break having dominated the first-half. Stina Blackstenius' goal is the difference so far, but the forward could have had at least one or two more.

Olympics - Football - Sweden 1st goal versus USA Image credit: Eurosport

45' - Sweden 1-0 USA

USA are a whisker away from levelling the scores as the post comes to Sweden's rescue! Lavelle makes a late run to the back post to meet O'Hara's cross and sees her header crashes off the woodwork, and that would have been so cruel on Sweden - just before half-time.

43' - Sweden 1-0 USA

Blackstenius does the difficult job by taking a ball over the top down on the chest as the USA's defence is exposed once more, but her second touch lets her down and Naeher steals in, taking the ball from her feet. Another let off for the USA. They're fortunate to be trailing by just the one goal at this stage.

41' - Sweden 1-0 USA

Sweden are very confident in possession and they're moving the ball between the lines quickly. They're getting into dangerous positions on a frequent basis. It's obviously a huge concern for the USA, who started the game as heavy favourites.

38' - Sweden 1-0 USA

Full-back O'Hara drives into space and bends a cross into the middle, searching for Morgan, but it's too close to Sweden's goalkeeper Lindhal, who hasn't had very much to do thus far.

35' - Sweden 1-0 USA

Jakobsson involved once again as she delivers the cross, the ball drops to Andersson who tries her luck with a first-time shot from way out. It's awkward for Naeher, but the USA goalkeeper watches it all of the way and does well to make the save and hold onto the ball.

32' - Sweden 1-0 USA

After receiving their orders from boss Andonovski, the USA players return to field as play resumes.

31' - Sweden 1-0 USA

Sweden won't be happy with the break, they have been totally on top, overwhelming their opponents in midfield, and Jakobsson has been excellent. Registering the assist for the goal, she has been afforded too much space on the right flank. The USA have paid for it.

30' - Sweden 1-0 USA

It's time for a drinks break. Much-needed respite for the USA, who simply haven't started here. They have it all to against a Sweden side full of confidence.

25' - GOAL! Sweden 1-0 USA (Stina Blackstenius)

It had been coming! Jakobsson's cross picks out Blackstenuis at the near post and her glancing header leaves Naeher with no chance.

24' - Sweden 0-0 USA

Another chance for Sweden!

Moments after Asllani had a shot saved by Naeher, Rolfo then makes a dangerous run across the defence and receives the through ball, shooting on sight and forcing Naeher into yet another save as she pushes it round the post. The goalkeeper has been USA's star so far.

22' - Sweden 0-0 USA

Lavelle drives USA forward, bringing the ball into midfield where her side enjoy some possession. Dunn comes out of defence and finds space on the left flank, but her cross is easily dealt with.

19' - Sweden 0-0 USA

That was an opportunity Jakobsson would normally gobble up, but not on this occasion. USA are living dangerously defensively, though, and their backline has already been exposed more than once.

15' - Sweden 0-0 USA

A let off for USA! Trying to play out from the back, Dunn gifts possession to Blackenstenius on the edge of the penalty area. She rolls it to Jakobsson, who really ought to score, but she doesn't get any direction in her shot and it's straight into the gloves of Naeher.

14' - Sweden 0-0 USA

You can't take your eyes off this contest, it's really open and proving highly entertaining! Sweden break this time and they always look dangerous going forward. Rolfo controls well to get her shot away, but Naeher gets down to make a smart save.

11' - Sweden 0-0 USA

Much better from the USA, who hit the Swedes on the counter-attack. Press looks up and delivers a cross to the back post where Morgan has found space, but she can't generate any power in the header and it's wide. That's a chance.

A minute later, Press is involved again. She gets to the edge of the penalty area but her rasping shot is right at goalkeeper Lindahl.

8' - Sweden 0-0 USA

Excellent tackle from Dunn - and it had to be made! The USA defender reads the danger to intercept a through ball aimed for Jakobsson, who would surely have scored only for the interception. USA under real pressure right now.

6' - Sweden 0-0 USA

The USA make life difficult for themselves while defending a free-kick, the zonal-marking approach a risky strategy. The ball bobbles around the penalty area but Sweden can't capitalise and eventually it comes to nothing.

Sweden are playing through the lines in midfield and the dangerous Asllani finds space on the left, her cross cleared behind for a corner, but this time the set-piece comes to nothing.

It's all Sweden and moments later Angeldahl drives through the middle before screwing a shot wide from distance.

3' - Sweden 0-0 USA

The sweltering conditions not preventing the USA from applying the high press, but Sweden do well to work the ball out from defence and there's an opening for Jakobsson on the right flank, but her touch lets her down at the vital moment.

1' - Sweden 0-0 USA

Kick-off! We are underway in 30 degrees heat at the Ajinomoto Stadium!

HERE COME THE TEAMS

The players come out to an empty stadium, but this still has the feeling of a huge game as two powerhouses in women's football collide on the opening day of the Olympics. It's time for the anthems as we draw closer to kick-off!

FAMILIAR FOES

The sides last met in April last year in a friendly when a Megan Rapinoe penalty three minutes from time rescued USA from defeat and ended their 16-game winning streak. Lina Hurtig had given Sweden a first-half led as the USA trailed for the first time under coach Andonvoski – but they hit back late.

In total, they have played each other 15 times in the last decade, with the USA winning seven and Sweden six.

USA'S UNBELIEVABLE OLYMPICS RECORD

Having appeared at every Olympics for women’s football, the USA boast an incredible record, winning all but seven of their 32 games in the competition.

They have only ever lost only one game in the group - but that came on the opening day of Bejing 2008 when they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Norway. Not that it caused much damage as they went on to win gold. They have gone on to win every group game since.

MORGAN OUT FOR REVENGE

USA, of course, have plenty of big names in their squad as well. In fact, 17 of their players were involved as they won its fourth World Cup title in France back in 2019.

Alex Morgan was one of the players to miss from the penalty spot in the shootout defeat to Sweden and the Orlando Pride forward is desperate to make amends.

“It was devastating, especially knowing that it was the worst finish this team has ever had,” Morgan said of the quarter-final exit.

“I probably didn’t fully take it in until weeks later because it was such a shock.”

Alex Morgan of USA women during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 semi final match between England and United States of America at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 Image credit: Getty Images

FORMIDABLE SWEDEN

This has the potential to be a great game. Sweden is a really tough opponent for USA to meet first and 12 of their 22 squad members are playing club football at Champions League. They have plenty of experience too and they’re led by 36-year-old Caroline Seger, who has 215 caps.

Barcelona forward Fridolina Rolfo is their star player and she leads the attack. Keep an eye out for Kosovare Aslanni in midfield, who has 38 goals for her country.

RENNES, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Fridolina Rolfo of Sweden in action during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between Chile and Sweden at Roazhon Park on June 11, 2019 in Rennes, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

TEAM NEWS

The teams are in!

USA starting XI: Naeher, O’Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn, Horan, Mewis, Lavelle, Heath, Morgan, Press.. subs: Mewis, Ertz, Lloyd, Davidson, Sonnett, Rapinoe, Franch

Sweden starting XI: Lindhal, Glas, Ilestedt, Bjorn, Andersson, Angeldahl, Asllani, Seger, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Rolfo.. subs: Falk, Kullberg, Bennison, Janogy, Hurtig, Schough, Roddar.

WELCOME

Hello and welcome to our LIVE text commentary of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Group G match between Sweden Women and USA Women.

Four-time winners USA start the tournament as firm favourites, as they hope to become the first reigning World Cup champions to capture a gold medal.

Vlatko Andonovski’s team will be seeking revenge against Sweden after losing to today’s opponents on a penalty shootout at the last-eight stage of Rio 2016 - the USA's earliest ever exit at the Olympics.

Sweden, ranked fifth in the world, would go on to claim a silver medal after defeat to Germany in the final – can they go one better this year?

Stay with us for what should be an enthralling game at the Ajinomoto Stadium. Kick-off is at 9.30am BST.

