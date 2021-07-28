The knockout stages of the men's football tournament has arrived and all eyes are on Brazil as the defending champions look to win back-to-back gold medals.
In the final round of group matches, Brazil claimed a 3-1 win over Saudi Arabia to top Group D with seven points while Ivory Coast also progressed as runners-up on five.
Germany's 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast saw them finish third and fail to progress to the knockout stages.
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020 - Japan vs France - Football - Olympic Highlights
In the final day of action in Group C, Spain came top after drawing 1-1 with Argentina and dumping their opponents out in the process. Egypt qualified in second after beating Australia 2-0.
Home nation Japan topped Group A with Mexico joining them in the next round, while South Korea and New Zealand progressed from Group B.
Men's Olympics football schedule (All times BST)
Quarter-finals
Saturday July 31
Quarter-final 1: Spain vs Ivory Coast - Kick-off 09:00 (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)
Quarter-final 2: Japan vs New Zealand - Kick-off 10:00 (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Quarter-final 3: Brazil vs Egypt - Kick-off 11:00 (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Quarter-final 4: Republic of Korea vs Mexico - Kick-off 12:00 (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
Brazil topped Group D to progress into the knockout stages
Image credit: Getty Images
Semi-finals
Tuesday August 3
Semi-final 1: Winner of Quarter-final 3 vs Winner of Quarter-final 4 - Kick-off 09:00 (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)
Semi-final 2: Winner of Quarter-final 2 vs Winner of Quarter-final 1 - Kick-off 12:00 (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Bronze medal match
Friday August 6
Loser of semi-final 2 vs Loser of semi-final 1 - Kick-off 12:00 (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)
Gold medal match
Saturday August 7
Winner of semi-final 2 vs Winner of semi-final 1 - Kick-off 12:30 (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)
