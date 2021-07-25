Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Brazil - Côte D'ivoire 10:19-12:32 Live

Refresh for live updates

Half-time: Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Tokyo 2020 Richarlison fires in first-half hat-trick as Brazil withstand Germany fightback 22/07/2021 AT 13:26

It's still goalless in this Group D encounter, with Brazil down to 10 men after Douglas Luiz was shown a straight red.

45'+3 - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Richarlison receives a knee in the back and although he wins a free-kick which is taken quickly, the Everton forward is still down and requires treatment. Brazil are temporarily down to nine men.

45' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Three minutes will be added on at the end of an intriguing first-half.

44' - Shot! Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

The space opens up on the counter-attack for Brazil and suddenty there's a 2vs1 situation. But they've lacked the usual attacking spark today and the move breaks down. Moments later, Anthony shows some nice and quick footwork to create the angle for a shot, he tries to find the top corner but Singo does well to tip the ball over the bar.

42' - Save! Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Santos gets down low to make a smart save from Diallo's effort from the edge of the penalty area. The Brazilian shot-stopper has certainly been the busier of the two goalkeepers recently.

37' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Richarlison races down the right and his floated cross is only cleared as far as Claudinho on the edge of the penalty area whose first-time volley is deflected behind for a corner. Singo takes a knock as he collects the delivery and requires some treatment.

35' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Sloppy from Brazil again as they concede possession in midfield. Ivory Coast move the ball forward quickly, Gradel tries his luck from the edge of the penalty area but sees his effort blocked before Richarlison gives his side a breather by winning a free-kick.

32' - Save! Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Kessie gets plenty of power in his effort from the top of the box but it's straight at Santos, who requires a second attempt to smother the ball.

30' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Brazil win another corner. Kessie makes an important intervention at the back post before gathering himself to drive forward and spray the ball wide to Gradel. Dani Alves is immediately on his case, however, and makes an inch-perfect challenge to prevent Ivory Coast's counter-attacking going any further.

28' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Whoops! The 10 men of Brazil have a corner to defend now as a back pass goes under the foot of goalkeeper Santos and behind for a set-piece. Ivory Coast work it short to create for the cross but it's too close to Santos, who gathers and makes amend for his mistake.

26' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Despite the fact they're down to 10 men, Brazil are still dominating possession. It's clear Jardine isn't going to allow the setback to disrupt his tactics. It has been a feisty encounter and Brazil win another free-kick on the left flank and this time Claudinho can't beat the first man with his delivery.

22' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Anticipating a near-post delivery, three Brazilian players make their way to that area of the pitch but Anthony goes deep with his corner and it's over everyone. That is a waste.

21' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Fouls galore here as Richarlison wins a free-kick in dangerous territory on the left flank but this time the referee keeps his cards in his pocket. Claudinho whips in a right-footed delivery, it's awkward for Ivory Coast but somehow they scramble it behind for a corner.

18' - Yellow card! Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Anthony drives forward on the counter attack for a shell-shocked Brazil but has his heels clipped by Diallo, who goes into the book for the cynical foul.

15' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Looking back at the replay... it looks harsh on Brazil. And now, in a moment, the complexion of this game has changed.

13' - Red card! Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Brazil are down to 10 men! Douglas Luiz has been shown his marching orders! He was beaten for pace by Gradel, who was through on goal, and although contact was minimal, Luiz was the last man. The referee initially showed him a yellow card but VAR intervened and the referee changed his mind.

10' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Douglas Luiz receives the ball in midfield and tries to pick out the run of Claudinho down the left with a first-time pass but he gets just too much zip on the ball and it runs through to Singo.

7' Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

That was a reminder that Brazil cannot afford to take the challenge of Ivory Coast lightly. They have a number of talented players, particularly in attack. Brazil's defence has been exposed on a number of occasions in this tournament already.

5' - Chance! Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Brazil's defence is split opening in a moment of real concern for Jardine's side as Bournemouth's Gradel is ushered through on goal... but he slices his shot wide and finds only the side-netting. An early warning from Ivory Coast?

3' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Richarlison is almost immediately involved, using his strength to hold off his marker as he drifts in off the left flank before thrashing a low cross into the middle. It's awkward for Ivory Coast's goalkeeper but Singo does well to gather on the second attempt.

KICK-OFF! 1' - Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast

Brazil, captained by Dani Alves and in their traditional yellow shirts and blue shorts, get us underway in this contest! Ivory Coast are all in their all-white kit.

IT'S ALMOST TIME!

The players make their way into the empty stadium to the sound of Seven Nation Army before turning their attention to the National Anthem of the respective nations. It's now just FIVE minutes until kick-off!

PROLIFIC BRAZIL

Andre Jardine's side have scored 12 goals in their last three games. And even if there are some defensive concerns, when you have a team that is prolific as Brazil's they are almost impossible to stop. They have great pedigree in the competition having claimed two gold at Rio 2016 to sit nicely with their two bronze medals and three silvers.

IVORY COAST'S TEAM

Starting XI: Singo, Bailly, Dabila, I Diallo, Kouassi, Doumbia, Amad Diallo, Kessie, Gradel, Kouame.. subs: Tie, Silas Gnaka, Kouao, Doumbia, Keita, Timite.

BRAZIL ARE FAVOURITES

The Selecao underlined their credentials with a convincing 4-2 victory over Germany on Wednesday. Richarlison scored a first half hat-trick and remarkably could have had at least three more in a contest Brazil completely dominated. Today is another test, but you would still expect them to have too much for Ivory Coast.

You have to go back to 1976 for the last time a Brazilian squad to failed to pick up a medal at the Olympics.

BRAZIL'S TEAM

Brazil starting XI: Santos, Alves, Nino, Arana; Douglas Luiz, Bruno Guimarães, Claudinho; Antony, Matheus Cunha, Richarlison.. subs: Brenno, Gabriel Menino, Paulinho, Bruno Fuchs, Abner, Malcom, Gabriel Martinelli.

WELCOME

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Group D match between Brazil and Ivory Coast. Helped by a hat-trick from Richarlison, the Selecao made an emphatic start to their defence of the crown with a 4-2 victory over fellow 2016 finalists Germany but now face a dangerous Les Elephants side boasting the likes of Eric Bailly, Amad Diallo, Christian Kouame and Franck Kessie, who scored in the 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in the opening game.

With both sides tied on three points and within touching distance of progression with another win today, this should be an intriguing game at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Brazil - Côte D'ivoire 10:19-12:32 Live

Tokyo 2020 Brazil beat Germany 4-2 - as it happened 22/07/2021 AT 10:51