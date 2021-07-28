Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Saudi Arabia - Brazil 09:49-12:02 Live

Half-time: Saudi Arabia 1-1 Brazil

It's all square at the break after Abdulelah Al-Amri cancelled out Matheus Cunha's opener. As it stands, Brazil are advancing to the last-eight of the competition, but the current scoreline is far from ideal and could set up a nervy finish for the Selecao.

45'- Saudi Arabia 1-1 Brazil

Brazil win their seven corner of the game, it's played deep to Nino at the far post, he knocks it down into a central area - but there's no one there in blue.

Three minutes will be added on at the end of the first-half.

44' - Saudi Arabia 1-1 Brazil

Saudi Arabia forward Al-Hamdan needs some minor treatment after being caught by Carlos, but he's going to be fine.

41' - Chance! Saudi Arabia 1-1 Brazil

How are Brazil not ahead? Cunha gets in behind the Saudi Arabia defence as he cuts in off the left flank, looks up and lays it on a plate for Antony with a pass across the face of goal. But somehow his team mates fail to convert as Bukhari makes an incredible save!

39' - Saudi Arabia 1-1 Brazil

Cunha picks the ball up with his back to goal but does well to spin into space and threads a through ball, searching for Richarlison. The pass has just too much zip on it, however, as Bukhari gathers.

38' - Close! Saudi Arabia 1-1 Brazil

Arana lets fly with a troubling effort from 25 yards, it looks destined for goal but dips just past the far post.

36' - Saudi Arabia 1-1 Brazil

Carlos is the target as Antony wins a corner, delivered by Richarlison. There's a claim for handball and a Brazilian penalty but the referee isn't interested.

33' - Saudi Arabia 1-1 Brazil

Claudinho looks to thread it through to Richarlison, but Saudi Arabia's defence stands firm. They turn defence into attack a moment later, and this is a great chance as Hamid gets behind Brazil's back-line but can't pick out Al-Hamdan with his cross.

29' - Saudi Arabia 1-1 Brazil

Saudi Arabia have now scored in all three group games, and against three good sides: Ivory Coast, Germany and now Brazil. Just a reminder that Andre Jardine's side cannot afford to lose today or they could face elimination from the competition. Saudi Arabia have more than held their own and on the balance of play they probably deserve to be level.

27' - GOAL! Saudi Arabia 1-1 Brazil (Abdulelah Al-Amri)

We are level at 1-1! From the resultant free-kick, whipped in by Al-Faraj into the heart of the Brazilian penalty area, Al-Amri climbs highest and guides his header into the corner. Brazil's defence is very questionable, and now we have a game on our hands!

26' - Yellow card! Saudi Arabia 0-1 Brazil

Arana takes a heavy first touch as he retreats towards his own goal and in a desperate bid to keep a hold of possession, he lunges in on Al-Hamdan and goes into the book.

24' - Saudi Arabia 0-1 Brazil

From what we've seen of Saudi Arabia during the Olympics, they are very capable of knitting passes together and can cause problems in attack, but their defence is always suspect. They've been punished once again.

20' - Woodwork! Saudi Arabia 0-1 Brazil

Brazil almost double their advantage after a lovely attacking move. Carlos slips it down the channel to Arana whose deep cross picks out Antony at the back post. He gets plenty of venom in his header but can only watch as it crashes off the crossbar with the goalkeeper beaten.

18' - Saudi Arabia 0-1 Brazil

Al-Dawsari's free-kick lacks the height to get over the Brazilian wall, and here comes the Selecao on the counter, with Richarlison released out on the left flank. Cunha, in space in the middle, is yelling for it, but the Everton forward's cross is blocked behind for another corner.

16' - Saudi Arabia 0-1 Brazil

Diego Carlos commits a foul on Al-Najei right on the edge of the penalty area, giving Saudi Arabia the chance to get back on level terms immediately.

14' - GOAL! Saudi Arabia 0-1 Brazil (Matheus Cunha)

Somewhat against the run of play, Brazil lead! Cunha is left totally unmarked at a corner to meet Claudinho's whipped delivery and although Jan Bukhari gets a hand to his powerful header, he can't keep it out.

13' - Saudi Arabia 0-0 Brazil

Al-Amri has a little tug on Richarlison's shirt inside the penalty area, with the Everton forward appealing for a penalty. The referee says no, but that was risky from the Saudi Arabia defender.

11' - Saudi Arabia 0-0 Brazil

More pressure from Saudi Arabia as they force another corner. It's taking short before a dangerous cross is whipped into the six-yard box. Al-Amri is up from defence to contest it but Brazil win the defensive header.

9' - Saudi Arabia 0-0 Brazil

Lovely football from Saudi Arabia, patient build-up play releasing full-back Al-Sharani. He checks inside, creating the angle for a cross or a shot, but he slices wildly at the ball and that is hopeless.

7' - Saudi Arabia 0-0 Brazil

Against Germany, Saudi Arabia also saw plenty of the ball. But it was in defence where their problems came to the surface. It will be interesting to see how they deal with Richarlison, Cunha and Claudinho.

4' - Saudi Arabia 0-0 Brazil

Saudi Arabia are intent on keeping possession and playing around the Brazilian press. Al-Dawsari races onto a ball off the left flank, appearing to win the corner but the referee awards Brazil the goal-kick.

2' - Saudi Arabia 0-0 Brazil

Saudi Arabia successfully defend an early corner after Cunha's cross was blocked after a clever flick-on from Richarlison.

1' - KICK-OFF! Saudi Arabia 0-0 Brazil

Brazil, in a smart blue and white kit, get us underway!

HERE COME THE TEAMS

The players emerge here at the Saitama Stadium. It's time for the national anthems.

BRAZIL IN POLE POSITION

The Selecao lead Group D with four points, and although their place in the quarter-finals looks assured, the same can't be said for third-placed Germany, who need to win today. They meet Ivory Coast (also at 9am) in an intriguing game that will determine who will progress in the tournament.

JARDINE TAKING NOTHING FOR GRANTED

On paper, this looks like a routine victory for Brazil in the making. Jardine, however, doesn't see it like that.

"We believe that Arabia will have an Olympic final," he said of his opponents, who cannot progress in the tournament.

"They will have their last game, the farewell game. There is no free lunch, it will be a tough game. We know that Saudi will play to beat the Brazilian team. They have an organised team with dangerous attacking players.

"It has everything to be a great game, a more open game."

HENRIQUE IN FOR LUIZ

Just the one change to the Brazil line-up as Matheus Henrique replaces the suspended Luiz in midfield. That means Malcom and Gabriel Martinelli have to, again, make do with a place on the bench despite their impressive cameos against Ivory Coast. Richarlison leads the attack, searching for more goals following a first-half hat-trick against Germany in the group's opening game.

For Saudi Arabia, keep an eye on Sami Al-Najei, who scored twice against Germany in the 3-2 defeat last time out.

TEAM NEWS

Saudi Arabia XI: Bukhari, Al-Hindi, Al-Dawsari, Al-Amri, Al-Sharani, Hamid, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Al-Hassan, Al-Najei, Al-Hamden.. subs: Al Ghannam, Al-Ammar, Al-Bawardi, Al-Omran, Ali, Ghareeb, Tarmin.

Brazil XI: Santos, Arana, Carlos, Nino, Alves, Guimaraes, Henrique, Claudinho, Cunha, Antony, Richarlison.. subs: Reinier, Lucao, Martinelli, Menino, Malcom, Abner, Fuchs.

WELCOME!

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Group D clash between Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

After being held to a goalless draw with Ivory Coast last time out with 10-men, the Selecao require a point to progress. They'll have to make do without Douglas Luiz, who was controversially shown his marching orders in just the 13th-minute.

Still, chances came and went, and it was a profligate attacking performance from the 2016 gold medallists. Andre Jardine will be hoping for better today against a Saudi Arabia side that has conceded five goals and lost both games in the competition so far.

Stay with us for the build-up before the live action starts at 9am.

- - -

