Brazil’s women suffered more Olympic heartache after they lost a penalty shoot-out to 2016 Bronze medal winners Canada in the quarter finals at Tokyo 2020.

Les Rouges saw Barbara save Christine Sinclair’s opening spot kick but Stephanie Labbe kept out efforts from Andressa and Rafaelle to ensure the Canadians prevailed 4-3 after the match had ended 0-0 following extra time.

Canada went close to making a breakthrough in normal time but Vanessa Gilles saw her header crash back off the crossbar.

Brazil pressed in extra time but Labbe produced a brilliant late save to keep out a header from Erika to force the shoot-out.

The Selecao have won two silver medals and three bronzes at the Olympics but have never managed to land gold and it looks like their superstar captain Marta, may never realise that dream after once again coming up short at the age of 35.

Canada have picked up bronze at the last two Olympics and will have strong medal hopes again as they prepare to meet USA or the Netherlands in the last four.

Elsewhere, 2016 silver medallists, Sweden set up a last four meeting with Great Britain's conqueror's Australia courtesy of a 3-1 win over host nation, Japan.

Magdalena Eriksson gave the Swedes the perfect start with the opener on seven minutes but the Japanese hit back when Mina Tanaka levelled midway through the first period.

Sweden then crushed the host nation’s hopes of pushing for a medal with a dominant second-half showing. Stina Blackstenius put them back in front just after the interval before Kosovare Asllani coolly sent Ayaka Yamashita the wrong way from the penalty spot 22 minutes from time.

