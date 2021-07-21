Dani Alves is a multiple Champions League and Copa America winner, but he has admitted to being hit by nerves ahead of Brazil’s bid for Olympic Games glory.

At 38, Sao Paulo star Alves has taken on one of the over-age slots in a contest for Under-23s.

He is the elder statesman in the team, and is a mere three years younger than team coach Andre Soares Jardine, but is relishing the prospect of bidding for a gold medal.

Brazil are defending champions, meaning expectations are high, and Alves will look to put his experience to good use in Japan.

"Those that know me, know I have a youthful spirit and as it is my first time I will have the same sort of experience as the young lads,” Alves said. “Even though I have enjoyed some big moments in my career, given this is my first time at the Olympics I feel some butterflies in my stomach.

Being here is really a special feeling. I am thankful for the opportunity. I hope I can live up to the expectations of the competition and also of our national team."

Alves and his Brazil team-mates are well fancied by the bookmakers, but they face no easy task getting out a group containing Germany, Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia.

Brazil beat Germany in the final in Rio five years ago, and they will meet in their Group D opener on Thursday.

