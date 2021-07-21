Ellen White was overjoyed after striking twice as Team GB opened their Olympic football campaign with a comfortable win over Chile.

White had a goal disallowed and was also denied a penalty on account of a second tight offside call, but she got her campaign off to a fine start with goals in each half

Team GB were not hard pressed to keep a spirited but limited Chile side at bay, with coach Hege Riise saying they were fully deserving of the three points.

Tougher tests will lie ahead, but Manchester City forward White was delighted to enter the tournament at pace.

Tokyo 2020 - Ellen White gives Team GB the lead against Chile

"It felt amazing [to score twice],” White said. “I feel really proud to be part of Team GB and scoring and contributing to the team felt amazing.

We had total respect for Chile and what they could bring to the game. We wanted to focus on what we could do. There were moments when we had really great play."

Team GB face Japan in their second game in Group E on Saturday, and White feels there’s room for improvement in their performance.

White said: "There are still things we need to work on but we are really pleased with the three points and we're really looking forward to facing Japan next.

"It doesn’t stop here for us, we now look forward to facing Japan.

"I feel really delighted with where I am at, at the moment, but I feel that there is more to come. As a squad, I feel we can still grow and get better as the tournament goes on."

Team GB players take the knee before kicking off against Chile

- - -

