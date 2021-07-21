A brace from Ellen White saw Team GB open their Olympic tournament with a dominant 2-0 win against Chile.

A team brimming with experience and quality, the attacking force of Kim Little, Lauren Hemp and Ellen White proved too much to handle for a Chile defence that looked lacking in confidence.

The performance of Chile’s goalkeeper Christiane Endler fell short of expectation, despite the Lyon player boasting the most talent and experience within the debut Olympic squad.

A comfortable win for Hege Riise's Team GB leaves them in good stead for the remaining group games, as they face two tough opponents in Canada and Japan.

Tokyo 2020 - Ellen White doubles Team GB lead against Chile

TALKING POINT - HOW WILL GB FAIR AGAINST JAPAN AND CANADA?

There are a great deal of positives to take away from today’s win, but it's worth noting that this was a fixture Team GB were pegged most likely to win.

Both sitting in the top 10 of the FIFA world rankings, Canada and Japan will prove tough opponents to Hege Riise’s side that have played just one warm-up game prior to the tournament.

Coach Riise will be encouraged by the performance from her senior players Little and White. Their ability to create and convert chances secured a comfortable win for Britain, accompanied by an emphatic display from prospering young talent Lauren Hemp.

Although Hege Riise’s side weren’t challenged defensively, they have certainly shown the danger of their attacking prowess. Should the team build on this momentum, GB have a good chance of tasting success in the group stages of these Olympics.

Ellen White scores for Team GB Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - LAUREN HEMP (TEAM GB)

Both Kim Little and Lauren Hemp were the standout players for GB this morning, but the player of the match has to be merited to Hemp given this was the Manchester City starlet’s Olympic debut.

The 20-year-old was the youngest player to be selected in the squad, and whilst thin on experience, Hemp demonstrated today that she is rich in talent.

Hemp was at the heart of all the GB chances in the first half, and played an instrumental part at assisting White for the first goal. The combination of Hemp's pace and aggression matched with the composure and quality of Little proved a deadly force for the Chile defence.

PLAYER RATINGS

Team GB: Roebuck (7), Bronze (7), Houghton (7), Bright (8), Daly (6), Walsh (9), Weir (9), Stanway (8), Little (9), Hemp (9), White (9)

Chile: Endler (5), Guerrero (6), Lara (7), Lopez Opazo (5), Araya (6), Urrutia (8), Aedo (7) Lopez (6), Pardo (6), Zamora (7), Saez (6)

Tokyo 2020 - Ellen White gives Team GB the lead against Chile

KEY MOMENTS

10' GOAL DISALLOWED! Great play from Team GB. Kim Little sets Stanway up infront of goal. The youngster's shot is fumbled by the keeper and White fires home the rebound but is called offside.

17' GOAL! GB 1-0 Chile (White): Ellen White! This time it counts. It all starts with Hemp, who charges up the pitch and cuts a ball across goal. Lucy Bronze dinks a cross to the back post which Hemp headers back goalward to find an outstretched White who fires the ball home from close range.

30' LOVELY STUFF! Manchester City duo Bronze and Hemp making things happen for GB yet again. Hemp finds the feet of Little, who cleverly cuts away from two defenders to find her shot on goal deflected for a corner.

55' UH OH... Endler not having her best game here. Ellen White pounces on a fumble from the keeper. Her shot fizzes wide, the forward will be frustrated that she couldn't convert.

72' GOAL! GB 2-0 Chile (White): Ellen White at it again! Play is initially started by a long throw from Ingle. The ball falls to Bronze who dinks a looping ball across goal. White volleys the ball beyond Endler and into the back of the net.

- - -

