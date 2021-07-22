Football Brazil - Germany 13:20-15:33

It is far from a given that both of these teams will progress from a competitive Group D. Ivory Coast are the big threat, and they opened their Olympic campaign with a win over Saudi Arabia earlier today to move top of the pool.

Brazil have named the highly-experienced pair of Richarlison and Dani Alves in their starting XI, with the latter bumping up the average age of the side pretty significantly.

Both XIs are brimming with talent and bags of potential superstars, and it's little surprise that Brazil and Germany rank in the top five with the bookmakers to win gold.

Spain began the tournament as favourites, but their slow start will have caught the eye of their medal rivals.

This is a repeat of the final in Rio 2016, which Neymar's Brazil won on penalties. Neither squad is quite as strong five years on, but we should still be in for a cracker.

Good morning everybody and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the standout match of the opening week of the Tokyo Olympic football schedule - Brazil men versus Germany men.

