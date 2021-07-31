Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Brazil - Germany 00:00:00 Replay

37' - GOAL! Brazil 1-0 Egypt (Matheus Cunha)

The deadlock is broken - and Brazil have the lead!

Egypt have a penalty appeal turned down and Brazil break at speed, spreading the ball wide to Richarlison. He throws in a couple of step-overs before rolling the ball into the path of Cunha at the top of the penalty area and he picks out the bottom corner with a low strike.

34' - Brazil 0-0 Egypt

Richarlison slaloms his way inside from the left flank before rolling the ball to Cunha on the edge of the penalty area. His shot is blocked and the loose ball falls to Douglas Luiz who sends a first-time effort into row-Z.

32' - Yellow card! Brazil 0-0 Egypt

Expert defending from Dani Alves who uses all of his experience to get in the way of Mohamed and block off his path to cross. Egypt retreat before Fotouh goes down in some pain following a collision with Antony, who goes into the referee's notebook.

31' - Brazil 0-0 Egypt

Brazil have had 70 per cent of possession so far and slowly it seems they're getting into their ryhthm.

29' - Save! Brazil 0-0 Egypt

Cunha and Richarlison link up with a couple of clever flicks before the latter smashes a deflected shot at goal from inside the penalty area. El Shenawy does well to make the save but hurts himself in the process, appearing to have the wind sucked out of him. But that's as close as Richarlison have come so far.

27' - Brazil 0-0 Egypt

Egypt move the ball at pace as they break forward in numbers. El Eraki is unmarked at the far post as the cross comes in but Santos is able to pluck it out of the air.

25' - Brazil 0-0 Egypt

El Eraki comes away with the ball after successfully muscling Richarlison off the ball in midfield but then completely miscues his pass and gives back Brazil possession.

24' - Brazil 0-0 Egypt

No shots on target have been registered just yet, but despite being huge underdogs, Egypt have probably looked more dangerous going forward.

21' - Brazil 0-0 Egypt

El Shenawy requires treatment after taking a knock while punching clear Dani Alves' cross - but the Egypt shot-stopper gathers himself and should be fine to continue.

19' - Brazil 0-0 Egypt

Richarlison appears to be shoved in the back and wants a free-kick but the referee signals for play to continue. Antony then tries to slip in Cunha after being gifted the ball on the edge of the penalty area following a loose ball from the Egypt defence but gets too much zip on the pass.

16' - Shot! Brazil 0-0 Egypt

Antony cuts inside and has options to his left but opts to go it alone and shoots over from the edge of the penalty area.

13' - Close! Brazil 0-0 Egypt

Egypt have the first real shot on goal - and they're not only a whisker away from breaking the deadlock! Brazil make a mess of clearing El Eraki's cross and Tawfik's instinctive header is just inches wide of Santos' far post.

9' - Brazil 0-0 Egypt

A neat ball over the top from Douglas Luiz finds Ricarlison on the right side of the penalty area and his cross is deflected behind for Brazil's second corner. The ball is delivered deep, it's headed back across the face of goal but Egypt scramble it clear.

6' - Brazil 0-0 Egypt

Brazil win their first corner of the game after Diego Carlos picked out Dani Alves with a delicious ball to the flank. The former Sevilla wing-back floats in a cross, searching for Ricarlison or Cunha, but El Shenawy is first to the ball, tipping it over the bar.

5' - Brazil 0-0 Egypt

When Brazil manage to pass around the high press, they'll come up against a very well organised Egypt defence.

4' - Brazil 0-0 Egypt

Egypt are using the high press, preventing Brazil from getting into any kind of early rhythm. It's all Andre Jardine's side at the moment, but their possession has been mostly in midfield and defence.

2' - Brazil 0-0 Egypt

Barely a minute on the clock and Richarlison has already been fouled, the Everton forward winning a free-kick in midfield.

1' - KICK-OFF! Brazil 0-0 Egypt

Brazil get us underway!

HERE COME THE PLAYERS

Brazil - in their famous yellow and blue - and Egypt - in red, white and black - make their way out onto the pitch. It's time for the national anthems!

RICARLISON HUNTING RECORDS

The Everton forward is now just two shy of equalling Romario's record - set in 1988 - for most goals scored by a Brazilian at one Olympic Games. So how does that feel?

"The most important thing to me is to win a gold medal with my team mates, regardless of whether I finish as top scorer," Richarlison told FIFA.com.

"But obviously Romario is a legend of world football and a Brazilian idol, so achieving this landmark would give me double the happiness.

"It would be a very important milestone for me, my family and my team mates."

LAST TIME OUT

Richarlison scored his fourth and fifth goals of the tournament as Brazil scored twice in the last 20 minutes to see off a brave Saudi Arabia in a

ONE CHANGE FOR BRAZIL

There's just one change from Andre Jardine's side that beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 on Wednesday, with Douglas Luiz returning from suspension to replace Matheus Henrique in central midfield. Antony keeps his place in attack despite a below-par performance meaning Malcom - who impressed as a substitute last time out - has to make do with a place on the bench once more.

AS YOU WERE FOR EGYPT

It's as you were for Egypt, as Gharieb Shawky sticks with the side that ran out comfortable 2-0 winners over Australia on Wednesday. A solid team built on defence, former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi is the captain.

TEAM NEWS

The teams are in...

Brazil XI: Santos, Dani Alves, Nino, Diego Carlos, Arana, Luiz, Guimaraes, Claudinho, Cunha, Antony, Richarlison.. subs: Reinier, Menino, Brenno, Graca, Paulinho, Malcom, Henrique

Egypt XI: El Shenawy, Galal, Hegazy, El Wensh, El Fotouh, Hamdi, Tawfik, El Eraki, Mohamed, Sobhi, Rayan.. subs: Ashour, Gad, Maher, Mansy, Adel, Ramadan, Mohsen.

WELCOME

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Olympic Games quarter-final men's contest between Brazil and Egypt. Can the Selecao remain on course for retaining their Olympic crown or can Egypt - reaching this stage for the first time since 1964 - pull off a massive shock? Team news and all of the build-up to follow before kick-off at 11am.

Good morning everybody and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the quarter-finals match between Brazil men and Egypt men.

