Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Mexico - France 09:49-12:02 Live

Refresh for live updates

1' - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Tokyo 2020 Egypt v Spain - Watch Live AN HOUR AGO

We're off!

08:57 - MEXICO VS FRANCE

The action from the Tokyo Stadium is just minutes away. Hosts Japan will kick off against Japan later.

08:55 - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Here come the teams! Mexico are looking to win for the first time since 2012, but it is 1984 since France were victorious.

08:46 - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Despite Didier Deschamps' side making an earlier-than-expected exit from Euro 2020 earlier this summer, France will surely target this tournamemt as one of their strongest chances of gold!

08:42 - MEXICO VS FRANCE

I really love the Olympic football tournament because it gives you a flavour of stars to come in the future. Neymar and Lionel Messi have been here before, so the platform is there for somebody to take the stage.

08:35 - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Watch out for Diego Lainez for Mexico, too. This one should be a really exciting match, but France must be among the favourites for gold this summer.

08:33 - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Unfortunately for Les Bleus, they were denied the chance to include the excellent Eduardo Camavinga in their squad by his club side Rennes. With the Olympics not being an officially FIFA-sanctioned tournament, clubs are not obliged to allow players to play. But France still have a wealth of talent, with the likes of Enxo Le Fee looking to impress. Florian Thauvin and Andre-Pierre Gignac, who both play for Mexican side Tigres, are also in the side.

08:30 - TEAM NEWS! MEXICO VS FRANCE

Here are your starting line ups for this one today. Mexico: Ochoa, Montes, Sanchez, Vasquez, Romo, Aguirre, Cordova, Lainez, Rodriguez, Vega and France: Bernardoni, Michelin, Sagnan, Kalulu, Caci, Le Fee, Tousart, Savanier, Nordin, Thauvin, Gignac

08:15 - MEXICO VS FRANCE

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of Mexico vs France at the start of the men's Olympic football tournament at Tokyo 2020. Kick off is at 09:00 BST. Join us!

- -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 'We are here to set a precedent' - Team GB defender on knee protest AN HOUR AGO