Argentina midfielder Francisco Ortega was shown two yellow cards in the space of a minute in the closing stages of the first half of Argentina's defeat to Australia.

In added time Ortega was called for a foul on the side of the penalty area and he was shown a yellow card by referee Srdan Jovanovic. There were no arguments as it was a late challenge.

However before the free-kick was taken there was drama as the referee decided that he had seen some pushing in the box that he didn’t like.

He showed a yellow card to Australia’s Riley McGree and Ortega, meaning the Argentina man was sent off.

Ortega was beside himself with confusion and emotion but the referee refused to listen to protests by him or his team-mates.

Replays appeared to show that Ortega’s goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma actually pushed his team-mate into McGree accidentally.

