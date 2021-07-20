Hege Riise has insisted a lack of game time will not impact on Team GB’s chances of Olympic football glory.

GB kick off their bid for gold against Chile in Sapporo on Wednesday, before taking on Canada and host nation Japan in Group E.

Riise’s side will take on Chile on the back of only one warm-up game, a 3-0 victory over New Zealand, but the coach does not feel it will have any bearing on how they perform at the Olympics.

"We talked about this being a challenge, in a few months we've got to know each other as a team to fight for a gold medal," said Riise.

It's a big task for us but I feel like we will take that fight and do whatever, we will focus on what we can do, how we will prepare, how well we are prepared.

"Of course, we don't have the 10 games leading up but we have to focus on what we actually can do and I feel we are in the same positive thinking."

Riise, who won Olympic gold with Norway in 2000, feels the players will need to control their emotions over the course of the tournament.

"It will be an emotional rollercoaster and how we deal with that individually and as a team will be crucial," Riise said.

"You need to have confidence that you are well prepared but also know not every game will be a great game, you might win on a day which isn't great.

"You must overcome the feelings of not performing and being at your best but still win.

The emotions of being in an Olympics are quite big and the games come so quickly so you don't have the time to be too overwhelmed or happy. You just need to get going.

"You can prepare for something and it doesn't happen so you need to be adaptable to whatever comes. We have to be prepared for that."

Team USA are hotly tipped to make off with Olympic gold, with the bookmakers making GB third favourites.

