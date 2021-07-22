Five second-half goals ensured an entertaining start to the men's Olympic football tournament as Mexico beat France 4-1 in Group A at the Tokyo Stadium.

Mexico are looking to repeat their success from London 2012, when they won the gold medal, and their intensity and movement in attack proved too much for France to handle.

Diego Lainez was a real threat throughout, and he almost set Alexis Vega up for the opener on 17 minutes. After pouncing on a stray pass from Madibo Sagnan, he fed the striker, who beat Paul Bernardoni but saw his shot cleared off the line. Sagnan had reacted well to get back into position after his mistake.

Moments later, Lainez darted into the area but could only win a corner after reaching the byline.

France were missing key eligible players like Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga after their clubs refused to release them, but still had plenty of quality on the pitch.

Two of their designated overage players, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin, were quiet throughout, but the former did get a header on target. It didn't test Guilhermo Ochoa in the Mexican goal.

Ochoa was forced into action just shy of the half-hour mark, when Arnaud Nordin's snap shot looked like creeping into the top corner. He did well to parry it away.

Just a minute after half time, Lainez and Vega combined again; this time successfully. The Real Betis playmaker's cross was met superbly by a powerful header, giving Bernardoni no chance.

Almost immediately, the French goalkeeper was called into action to deny Vega after brilliant play by Henry Martin to twist and cross in the area.

Mexico did manage to double their lead soon after. Sebastian Cordova found himself in space on the left and lashed the ball home.

France then made a double change, introducing Alexis Beka Beka and Randal Kolo Muani. The pair of them combined brilliantly to get their side back into the game when the latter latched onto the former's pass before being fouled in the area by Cesar Montes.

After a slight delay, Gignac kept his cool to slot his penalty past Ochoa on 69 minutes.

But momentum was short lived, as Mexican substitutes Uriel Antuna and Eduardo Aguirre completed the rout in the closing stages.

TALKING POINT - French young guns freeze as Mexicans dominate

Mexico simply had too much for France from the very start. Although Les Bleus arguably created the better chances in the first half, the tempo of the game was completely out of their control. Although it is easy to think France will be a force in Tokyo because of the senior side's success, Mexico look much more likely to challenge for a medal.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Diego Lainez (Mexico)

Lainez made things happen from the very start, setting up the first goal for Vega but also laying on a vital chance before the break. Mexico's victory stemmed from their ability to speed play up to a level beyond France, and he was the biggest reason for that.

PLAYER RATINGS

Mexico: Ochoa 6, Montes 6, Sanchez 6, Vasquez 6, Romo 7, Aguirre 7, Cordova 7, Lainez 8, Martin 7, Rodriguez 6, Vega 7 Substiutes: Antuna 7, Esquival 5, Alvarado 6, E. Aguirre 7,

France: Bernardoni 6, Michelin 5, Sagnan 6, Kalulu 5, Caci 5, Le Fee 5, Tousart 5, Savanier 6, Nordin 6, Thauvin 5, Gignac 6 Substitutes: Beka Beka 7, Kolo Muani 7, Mbuku 5, Bard n/a

KEY MOMENTS

17' - CHANCE! Off the line by Sagnon! He makes amends after losing the ball before Lainez finds Vega, who had beaten the keeper.

29' - Oca reacts well to deny Nordin who shoots from inside the area.

46' - GOAL! Mexico lead! Alexis Vega scores with a superb header from a brilliant Lainez cross.

55' - GOAL! The French are all over the place. Michelin is caught out at the back and Cordova finds himself in space before lashing into the net emphatically.

69' - GOAL! Kolo Muani clearly brought down by Montes. Ochoa goes the right away but Gignac finds the net from the spot.

80' - GOAL! Antuna cuts inside from the right and fires a shot in off the post.

90' - GOAL! - Eduardo Aguirre fires in a fourth for Mexico!

