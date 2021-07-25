Refresh for live updates

Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football France - South Africa 09:50-12:03 Live

Here we go

Tokyo 2020 Mexico thump France in Tokyo to claim first win of men's tournament 22/07/2021 AT 09:55

The teams enter the deserted stadium to the blaring sound of Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes. We're into the anthems, and we'll be underway shortly.

Thrashed

A quick reminder of why France are in the muck; on Thursday they were given this thorough pasting by Mexico:

Hard times

It’s been a tough time for the South African team so far in Tokyo. After three positive COVID-19 tests last week that forced their squad to isolate and miss crucial training sessions, they somewhat understandably lost their opening match to hosts Japan on Thursday. Their coach, David Notoane, was not impressed at how his players were treated.

‘One thing that I think one has to address is the issue of stigmatisation,’ he said. ‘Often, when people come across us, you see people running away. I think that’s a little disrespectful.’

Pioneers

France pretty much invented the structure of modern international football as we know it; the European Cup, the World Cup, the European Championship and the Ballon d’Or are just four of their gifts to the world. When Pierre de Coubertin revived the Olympics in 1896, he also laid the ground for the Olympic football tournament, which first took place four years later. France bagged a silver on that occasion, and only Italy, USA and Brazil have appeared in the men’s competition on more occasions.

They’ve won it too, y’know; back in 1984, just after the Carre Magique sorted out the European Championship in Paris, the French Olympic team popped over to Los Angeles and came back with the gold medals.

Changes

There are three changes for France from their opening game, as Randal Kolo Muani and Nathanael Mbuku come in to the front three while Everton’s Niels Nkounkou comes in to bolster the back four.

For South Africa, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Kobamelo Kodisang and Katlego Mohamme get their first Olympic starts today.

And here's France

Your South Africa for today

Hey Hey!

Welcome to live coverage of France versus South Africa in Group A of the men’s football tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

We’re only on day two of the Olympics, but it could be effectively over for one of these teams in a couple of hours. A draw would keep both France and South Africa in with a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals but a defeat for either would mean that, bar the final, box-ticking exercise of the last group game, their Tokyo 2020 is done as a competitive concern.

Plenty to play for then, let’s get it popping. Teams from the Saitama Stadium will follow shortly.

Tokyo 2020 Mexico beat France 4-1 - As it happened 22/07/2021 AT 07:19