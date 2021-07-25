Douglas Luiz was sent off for Brazil in their Tokyo Games Group D match, with some calling the decision the "worst ever" VAR decision.
With 13 minutes on the clock, Youssouf Dao ran across the path of Aston Villa’s Luiz, with the 23-year-old appearing to make no contact with the player, accidentally or otherwise.
Dao fell to the ground and the referee blew for a whistle before booking the player. When the decision went to VAR, the yellow was upgraded to a full red card, leaving many viewers astonished.
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics men's football schedule: Full list of dates and groups, plus key stars competing
- City to wait for last-minute Kane deal - Paper Round
- Ronaldo will stay with us - Juve vice president Nedved confirms future for striker
- Solskajer signs new Man Utd deal until 2024
The game ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving both teams on four points after two games played.
Zambia's Banda becomes first woman to score back-to-back hat-tricks at one Olympics
- - -
Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.
Premier League
Arteta rules out Arsenal exit for Smith Rowe
Euro 2020
'I won’t have people say that' - Grealish hits back over penalty accusations