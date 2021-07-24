Football Japan - Marea Britanie 12:20-14:33

Japan's starting eleven looks like this..

Tokyo 2020 Little selected as captain for Team GB’s match against Japan 11 HOURS AGO

Here is how Team GB line up today..

Olympic hosts greet Team GB today at the Sapporo Dome, as both teams will be looking to build on the momentum of their opening group match. Takakura’s Japanese side showed real character in Wednesday’s 1-1 deadlock against Canada. Despite a missed penalty, Japan came from behind to salvage a point in the 84th minute. After Team GB’s domineering 2-0 victory over Chile, a win today will see Hege Riise’s side progress to the knockout stages.

There was a Team GB penalty check in the match against Chile Image credit: Getty Images

The Brits missed out five years ago on gold but they will be feeling confident with a wide array of talent.

My name is Anna Minter, and today I’ll be providing updates of today's game.

Good morning everybody and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the preliminary Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football match between Japan and Great Britain KO 11:30 (BST).

