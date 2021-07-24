Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football New Zealand - United States 13:19-15:32 Live

8' - NEW ZEALAND 0-0 USA

At the other end, Rapinoe has a shot but it goes over.

6' - SHOT! NEW ZEALAND 0-0 USA

Wilkinson forces Naemer into a good save with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

5' - NEW ZEALAND 0-0 USA

First sense of anything happening for New Zealand as Olivia Chance whips a cross in but it evades everyone. She looks tricky on the ball.

4' - NEW ZEALAND 0-0 USA

Megan Rapinoe misjudges her cross and it sails over.

3' - NEW ZEALAND 0-0 USA

Relef for Leat in the New Zealand goal as a scramble in the box sees the ball fall into her arms.

2' - NEW ZEALAND 0-0 USA

Lindsey Horan's cross from the left is cleared but USA have started strongly.

1' - NEW ZEALAND 0-0 USA

Both sides take the knee and we are off.

12:28 - NEW ZEALAND VS USA

Anthems done, here we go!

12:26 - NEW ZEALAND VS USA

Seven Nation Army blasts out as we await the anthems...

12:24 - NEW ZEALAND VS USA

Looks like we are back and ready for the action...

12:18 - NEW ZEALAND VS USA

Kick off is in 10 minutes but looks like Discovery is having some technical difficulties. Bare with us...

12:06 - NEW ZEALAND VS USA

Hannah Wilkinson will have to deliver in the New Zealand attack, but the USA don't tend to concede many.

12:02 - NEW ZEALAND VS USA

USA are 1//40 to win this game - heavy favourites! Losing twice in a row is unheard of for them. With so much quality on show, they have to deliver today.

11:56 - NEW ZEALAND VS USA

It is difficult to see New Zealand keeping a clean sheet today, with Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe as part of the American attack. But they'll likely sit deep and attempt to frustrate. Pace and intensity, as well as a high press when they lose the ball, will be key for the USA.

11:49 - NEW ZEALAND VS USA

The expectation is that USA will bounce back today, but the pressure is on New Zealand, too. They lost to Australia in their first game to Australia, and though the two best third-placed sides go through, defeat here would ramp up the pressure on the Football Ferns.

11:42 - TEAM NEWS! NEW ZEALAND VS USA

And here is the USA set up.

11:39 - TEAM NEWS! NEW ZEALAND VS USA

Here is how New Zealand will line up...

11:34 - NEW ZEALAND VS USA

We are ready for this one! Kick off is at 12:20 GMT. Can the USA, favourites for gold heading to Tokyo, bounce back from the end of their 44-game unbeaten run against Sweden last time out?

WELCOME

Good morning everybody and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the preliminary Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football match between New Zealand and USA.

The Americans will be feeling confident with a wide array of talent.

- -

