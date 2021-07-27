An excellent finish from Adriana Leon along with a defected effort from Caroline Weir meant that two well-matched teams shared the points in a dull draw. As such, Great Britain topped Group E with Canada finishing second to join them in the last eight, and though both sides will need to improve, both will also fancy themselves for a medal – at the very least.

Canada were first to settle, dominating territory and ball, but as the game progressed GB took over. However, Canada won away to England not that long ago, scoring early then sitting back, and although the first of those things didn’t happen, they did a decent job of denying space and limiting chances – both Nikita Parris and Jill Weir missed from close range and in he same attack too, but that was pretty much it.

It looked like a goalless draw would more or less satisfy both teams, but at the start of the second half Canada again came out quickly and on 55 minutes they took the lead, Ashley Lawrence streaking down the left to tee-up Leon for a fine finish.

GB then did their best to get back into things, Weir hitting the underside of the bar with a cross. But though things improved a touch when Ellen White and Fran Kirby were introduced, they lacked the cohesion and tempo necessary to break down a disciplined Canadian defence – until, with just five minutes remaining, Weir’s speculative long shot deflected of Nichelle Prince and floated into the net past Stephanie Labbe’s desperate dive.

TALKING POINT

Great Britain have a lot of good players, but lack the individual stars that other teams are able to call upon. They can compensate for this by working hard, but must also find the cohesion that has been largely absent so far.



Of course, this is partly because the team is comprised of four nations, not one, but in order to fashion chances they must move the ball quicker and attack space in behind. Ellen White will be back starting for the knockouts, but around her, Nikita Parris and Lauren Hemp, assuming they occupy the positions either side, must get close to her, with the full-backs left to supply the width.



The thought, though, remains, that Ella Toone’s creativity would bring more to the team than Parris currently does; will Hege Rise be brave enough to throw her in, or will she just hope the players she's been picking until now play better?

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Adriana Leon (Canada) No one really stood out, but Leon was one of the more dangerous attackers on show and took her goal well.

PLAYER RATINGS

Great Britain: Roebuck 5, Bronze 6, Bright 7, Williamson 6, Stokes 7, Weir 6, Ingle 6, Daly 5, Scott 5, Stanway 6, Parris 5. Subs: Little 6, White 6, Kirby 6.

Canada: Labbe 6, Riviere 6, Rose 6, Quinn 6, Buchanan 6, Gilles 5, Beckie 6, Schmidt 5, Leon 7,Viens 6, Lawrence 6. Subs: FLeming 6, Huitema 6, Prince 6, Grosso 6, Carle 6.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ - A dreadful clearance from Roebuck is intercepted by Lawrence and eventually the ball bobbles to Viens, who drills low, hard ... and just wide of the near post.



39' - Oh dear oh dear! Stokes makes a fine run forward and darts a ball into the box, where Parris waits! She must score! But she can't get her feet right, and rather than shoot she accidentally bumps a square-pass for Weir. She must score! But she can't get her feet right and the ball runs away from her!



52' - She's done it again! More miserable distribution from Roebuck - she tries a pass that's never on - falls to Leon, who looks to hammer straight back past her ... but Bright does brilliantly to block, then Viens can't get a hold of the rebound.



55' - GOAL! GB 0-1 Canada (Leon)

Lawrence streaks away down the left and clips a cut-back that everyone misses ... apart from Leon, behind the crowd, who sweeps a fine finish high into the net! Canada now lead Group E!



68' - Now here come GB, Weir collecting possesion and dashing down the left side of the box and with the ball running away from her and, well, it's a cross isn't it, but she could just about claim it as a shot ... and it clouts the underside of the bar, then bounces away!



85' - GOAL! GB 1-1 Canada (Weir)

But there's one! Weir collects the ball from Bronze and, 25 yards out with little on, has a dig ... it's going wide and then some, but then flicks off Prince's head and floats into the far corner! GB now top the group!

