Ten-man Brazil were held to a goalless draw in their Toyko 2020 Olympic Games match with Ivory Coast at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

The Selecao started as firm favourites having ominously defeated Germany 4-2 in Group D's opening encounter. But the complexion of the game changed in the 14th-minute when Douglas Luiz, who was the last man back, was shown a straight red card, upgraded from a yellow following a VAR check for a foul on Youssouf Dao, who was through on goal.

The decision ruffled Brazil's feathers, as their play became ragged and their attacking play dysfunctional.

Manchester United's Ahmed Diallo controlled the tempo for Ivory Coast in midfield and although they played with real belief, Brazilian goalkeeper Santos had little to do in the first-half.

Richarlison had a penalty appeal waved away after the restart and the unmarked Matheus Cunha failed to convert with a header as Brazil struggled to find a way through.

Malcolm and Gabriel Martinelli were brought on as Andre Jardine stepped up his search for an opener and the dismissal of Eboue Kouassi - sent off for a second bookable offence - heaped more pressure on Ivory Coast for the last 10 minutes, but the African side held firm to take their tally in the group to four points, level with the reigning Olympic gold medallists.

Brazil will aim to seal their place in the next round when they play Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, while Ivory Coast take on Germany on the same day.

TALKING POINT - Early red card spoils contest

The opening Group D game brought goals aplenty and there was plenty of excitement building up to this encounter, with both sides boasting a plethora of attacking talent.

But the controversial decision to send off Douglas Luiz so early in the contest spoiled the occasion somewhat. There didn't appear to be much contact, if any, on Dao.

It certainly affected Brazil's game as just four days ago they tore Germany apart in a free-flowing attacking display. Appearing to be shell-shocked by the dismissal, Brazil just couldn't get going, their tactics slightly altered giving way to a scrappy contest.

Apart from the two red cards, it wasn't a game that will live long in the memory. A shame, considering what could have been.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Claudinho (Brazil)

In a game lacking in real quality, it was Brazil's 24-year-old attacking midfielder who looked most likely to make anything happen.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brazil: Santos 6, Alves 6, Nino 6, Arana, 6 Douglas Luiz 3, Guimaraes 5, Claudinho 7, Antony 6, Cunha 5, Richarlison 5.. subs: Paulinho 5, Malcom 5, Martinelli 5.

Ivory Coast: Tape 7, Singo 6, Bailly 6, Dabila 6, I Diallo 6, Outtara 5, Kouassi 4, Amad Diallo 6, Kessie 6, Gradel 6, Dao 5.. subs: Kouao 5, Kouame 5, Doumbia N/A, Keita N/A, Timite 5.

KEY MOMENTS

14' - Red card! Brazil are down to 10 men! Douglas Luiz has been shown his marching orders! He was beaten for pace by Dao, who was through on goal, and although contact was minimal, Luiz was the last man. The referee initially showed him a yellow card but VAR intervened and the referee changed his mind.

51' - Penalty appeal! Richarlison gets in behind Ivory Coast's defence with a lung-busting run off the right channel, and when he takes a tumble inside the penalty area he gives the referee a decision to make, and the decision is NO PENALTY! Dabila had a hand on his shoulder - but was it enough contact to bring him down?

62' - Free header! Cunha is left all alone inside the Ivory Coast penalty area and when he meets Guimaraes' deep cross, you'd expect him to score all day long. Rather than taking it down, the Brazilian forward opts to head it first time and his effort lacks the power to beat Tape.

80' - Red card! Kouassi is sent off for a second bookable offence and with 10 minutes to play, both sides are a man short.

90'+4 - Chance! Malcolm starts the attack with a run through the middle, switching the ball to Martinelli. He continues his run to the back post and he's unmarked to meet Martinelli's cross, but he can only find the side-netting. So close to a fairytale ending for Brazil, but the stalemate continues.

- - -

