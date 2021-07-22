Team GB defender Lotte Wubben-Moy says the football team are "here to set a precedent" after making their stand against racism.

Britain created Olympic history before their opening match at Tokyo 2020 by taking the knee – the first protest on the field of play within IOC rules.

The IOC relaxed rules on displays of activism ahead of the Games, amending its controversial ‘Rule 50’ to allow athletes to make a stand before their events, on social media and in interviews.

However, athletes will still be punished if their protest extends into competition, on the podium, in the Olympic Village or during the opening and closing ceremonies.

“We won’t stand for hate, discrimination or racism,” said Wubben-Moy, who missed out on Hege Riise's 18-strong squad for the game, on Twitter.

“The IOC don’t want these images going viral, but that won’t stop us from spreading the message. Team GB is here to set a president for love and respect, for all.”

"As players in Great Britain we've been taking the knee in club and international matches and we felt strongly as a group that we wanted to show support for those affected by discrimination and equality," said captain Steph Houghton after the match.

"It was a proud moment because the Chile players took the knee too to show how united we are as sport."

Chile followed GB’s example by also taking the knee, while USA and Sweden followed suit ahead of the latter’s stunning 3-0 win.

