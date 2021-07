Zambian captain Barbra Banda has become the first woman in history to score two-hat tricks at the Games, but incredibly is yet to be on the winning side in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old forward followed up a hat-trick in the 10-3 defeat to the Netherlands on Wednesday with a repeat effort against China today but remains winless after the game ended 4-4.

Banda, who plays her club football in China for Shanghai Shengli, is unsurprisingly now the leading scorer in the women’s event.

Tokyo 2020 Zambia's Banda becomes first woman to score back-to-back hat-tricks at one Olympics AN HOUR AGO

The draw leaves Zambia joint bottom of Group F alongside today’s opponents, with their final group game against Brazil on Tuesday.

There were plenty of goals to be found elsewhere in the women’s football event, as Sweden beat Australia 4-2 in a thrilling Group G contest to secure passage to the knock-out stage.

Highlights: Team GB off to winning start, after making statement

A brace from Chelsea’s Sam Kerr had initially overturned Fridolina Rolfo’s opener, before goals from Lina Hurtig, Rolfo and Emma Blackstenius secured a thrilling Swedish victory.

In Team GB’s Group E, two goals from Manchester City’s Janine Beckie were enough to see Canada past Chile in a 2-1 win at the Sapporo Dome.

- - -

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 - Sweden vs Australia - Football - Olympic Highlights 2 HOURS AGO