Zambian captain Barbra Banda has become the first woman in history to score two-hat tricks at the Games, but incredibly is yet to be on the winning side in Tokyo.

Banda, who plays her club football in China for Shanghai Shengli, is unsurprisingly now the leading scorer in the women’s event.

The draw leaves Zambia joint bottom of Group F alongside today’s opponents, with their final group game against Brazil on Tuesday.

There were plenty of goals to be found elsewhere in the women’s football event, as Sweden beat Australia 4-2 in a thrilling Group G contest to secure passage to the knock-out stage.

A brace from Chelsea’s Sam Kerr had initially overturned Fridolina Rolfo’s opener, before goals from Lina Hurtig, Rolfo and Emma Blackstenius secured a thrilling Swedish victory.

In Team GB’s Group E, two goals from Manchester City’s Janine Beckie were enough to see Canada past Chile in a 2-1 win at the Sapporo Dome.

