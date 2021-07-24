Zambian captain Barbra Banda has become the first woman in history to score two-hat tricks at the Games, but incredibly is yet to be on the winning side in Tokyo.
The 21-year-old forward followed up a hat-trick in the 10-3 defeat to the Netherlands on Wednesday with a repeat effort against China today but remains winless after the game ended 4-4.
Banda, who plays her club football in China for Shanghai Shengli, is unsurprisingly now the leading scorer in the women’s event.
Zambia's Banda becomes first woman to score back-to-back hat-tricks at one Olympics
The draw leaves Zambia joint bottom of Group F alongside today’s opponents, with their final group game against Brazil on Tuesday.
There were plenty of goals to be found elsewhere in the women’s football event, as Sweden beat Australia 4-2 in a thrilling Group G contest to secure passage to the knock-out stage.
A brace from Chelsea’s Sam Kerr had initially overturned Fridolina Rolfo’s opener, before goals from Lina Hurtig, Rolfo and Emma Blackstenius secured a thrilling Swedish victory.
In Team GB’s Group E, two goals from Manchester City’s Janine Beckie were enough to see Canada past Chile in a 2-1 win at the Sapporo Dome.
Team GB saw off Japan 1-0 at the same stadium, building on a 2-0 victory over Chile in their opening match.
